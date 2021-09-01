Making Time To Play Important At Any Age

Are you tired? Bored? Restless? Does it seem like you never have any time for fun? If this is the case, you may need to make time to play. Child psychologists and other experts tell us that play is necessary for proper growth and development. And although people sometimes don't acknowledge it, grown-ups need play time just as much as children.

Work can give us the opportunity to develop new skills and friendships while exploring our interests, but so can play. And it does so in a much less stressful environment.

Additionally, if we are not feeling fulfilled at work, leisure activities provide a chance to satisfy needs and interests in another arena. You may believe that you have no time for leisure between work and other obligations, but the truth is that if you consider recreation a priority in your life, you can make time for it. Think of it not as an indulgence, but as mental maintenance or opportunity for replenishment. Learning to balance your life will help make you a more well-rounded individual and keep you from feeling exhausted and strained while attending to other activities. Sure, this will involve some planning, but following these time management tips should help.

• Plan ahead – Make a list at the end of each day outlining what you intend to do tomorrow. Crossing things off the list will give you a feeling of accomplishment.

• Prioritize your tasks – Knowing what has to be done first will allow you some flexibility with your less important activities. Learn to juggle your time with efficiency.

• Don't procrastinate – Often, if there is something we don't want to do, we can invent all sorts of reasons to put it off, wasting time on these insubstantial activities. Check your list and get things done no matter how much you want to avoid them.

• Take breaks – If you aren't functioning at your full capacity, it may be the perfect time to squeeze in a little play. If you feel overwhelmed, take a short walk or go to the park. Time management doesn't work if you can't get your work done.

What To Do When You Don't Have To Work

So you've made time in your life for leisure, but it's been so long since you had any fun you aren't sure where to begin. You know yourself better than anyone, and pinning down your personality type can help you figure out what to do.

If you're a creative person, you may want to spend your time learning a craft like woodworking or painting. You may write short stories or build your own furniture. Doing something like that may seem like work to some, but for others it's a great outlet.

If you're a fan of competition, you may want to be involved with a sports team. This will allow you to work off aggression as well. Even performing with a theatrical group can make you feel like you're proving your worth.

If you want to improve yourself or just give back to others, volunteering your time for a worthy cause is always a great way to feel fulfilled while helping out.

SOURCE: Siloam Springs Regional Hospital