Police Report

PRAIRIE GROVE

Rickey Patrick, 20, of Prairie Grove, was cited Aug. 22 on a warrant for failure to pay.

John Glasscock, 22, of Winslow, was cited Aug. 23 on a warrant for failure to pay.

Trisha Barnhart, 44, of Lincoln, was cited Aug. 22 on a warrant for failure to pay.

Marci Reed, 41, of Lincoln, was cited Aug. 21 on a warrant for failure to appear.

Robbie Workman, 47, of Lincoln, was cited Aug. 21 on a warrant for failure to pay.

Daniel Luckman, 69, of Fayetteville, was cited Aug. 20 in connection with reckless driving, speeding, failure to yield to emergency vehicle.

Jordan Hamm, 36, of Westville, Okla., was cited Aug. 22 on a warrant for failure to appear.

Marcus McCann, 49, of Prairie Grove, was arrested Aug. 23 in connection with public intoxication and disorderly conduct.

Eva Klein, 51, of Elkins, was cited Aug. 25 on a warrant for failure to appear.

Stormee Jones, 24, of Springdale, was arrested Aug. 26 in connection with theft of property.

Donovan Harris, 23, of Bella Vista, was cited Aug. 27 on a warrant for failure to pay.

Charles Griego, 32, of Crestline, Calif., was arrested Aug. 26 on a warrant for failure to appear.

Chasiti Dersam, 34, of Fayetteville, was arrested Aug. 27 on a warrant for failure to appear.