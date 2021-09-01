Prairie Grove Welcomes Visitors To Clothesline Fair

PRAIRIE GROVE -- The Prairie Grove Lions Club invites you to attend the 2021 Clothesline Fair over the Labor Day weekend. The fair opens Saturday, Sept. 4 and runs through Monday, Sept. 6.

One of the oldest arts and crafts festivals in Arkansas, the Clothesline Fair has something for everyone. The fair is free to the public. The state park charges a $5 parking fee each day. Other lots also are available for paid parking.

This year for the first time, the Lions Club is coordinating the craft vendors. The booths will open each day at 8 a.m. and close at 5 p.m. More than 100 craft booths will feature artisans selling, displaying, and demonstrating their handmade wares.

Food trucks and various drink concessions will be open all day, each day of the event. The Lions Club will continue with its traditional concession stand out of the Latta Barn during the daytime. For Saturday and Monday evenings, the Lions Club opens another food stand with hamburgers and other items during the square dance competitions.

Hindman Hall Museum & Visitor Center will be open to visitors each day. The museum features interactive exhibits, artifacts and videos, along with the park gift shop and restrooms. Park grounds, picnic areas, and restrooms are open daily from 8 a.m. until dark.

The annual Clothesline Fair Parade starts at 9 a.m. Saturday. The parade, sponsored by Prairie Grove Area Chamber of Commerce, starts at the middle school, travels along Mock Street to Buchanan and then ends just before the Battlefield State Park.

Members of the Rustic Relics Club will display a variety of antique tractors and other farming equipment at the fair.

Activities will move to the amphitheater for square dancing at 1 p.m. Saturday and again at 1 p.m. Monday. Square dancing will go on the rest of the day, with the competition groups taking the stage around 6:30 p.m. Saturday and Monday.

Gospel music is the featured program on Sunday starting at 1 p.m. Several gospel and country/ southern gospel groups are scheduled to sing Sunday afternoon.

For more information, contact Prairie Grove Battlefield State Park at 479-846-2990 or by e-mail at [email protected]