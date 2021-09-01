Situation Quarterback Embraces Role

FARMINGTON -- Senior Myles Harvey (6-1, 200) embraced his role as "situation quarterback" and led all rushers in Farmington's season opening 40-21 win at Class 7A Rogers Heritage Friday.

Sophomore Cameron Vanzant (6-0, 165) beat out Harvey to win the starting quarterback job, yet the senior never skipped a beat carrying the football 11 times for 125 yards, highlighted by a 55-yard touchdown burst that put the Cardinals up 40-14 in the fourth quarter.

"Me and Cameron Vanzant [have been] battling it out. He's a great option, we both are," Harvey said coming into the season.

Humility, a quality not found on the resume among many of today's professional athletes and even Olympians, adorns Harvey's personality.

"He (Vanzant) is more of a passer and he can run better in the open field and I'll be utilized as a power quarterback, second and short, third and short and goal line situations, maybe some in the red zone," Harvey said.

The War Eagles got a double dose of Farmington's diligence in first-year coach J.R. Eldridge's rapidly developing offense. Vanzant threw for 240 yards and four touchdowns while completing 22-of-28 passes in his first career varsity start.

Competition over the spring and summer and into fall camp helped both athletes improve.

"It definitely makes us better as Coach Eldridge says, 'iron sharpens iron,' and that is definitely a 100 percent true statement," Harvey said.

Vanzant led Farmington on a 10-play march to pay dirt on the opening series after Walker McCumber's interception set up a short field from the War Eagle 46. He capped the drive with a 13-yard scoring toss to Peyton Funk.

The Cardinal lead increased to 14-0 when Devonte Donovan caught 17-yard pass from Vanzant with 32 seconds left in the first quarter.

Rogers Heritage answered just before the half on Brady Laird's 3-yard pass from Carter Hensley to cut Farmington's lead in half at 14-7. Vanzant hit Donovan from 15-yards out in the third to make it 20-7 when the extra-point kick was blocked.

Caden Elsik scored on a 4-yard run late in the third and Vanzant connected with Funk on a 33-yard touchdown boosting Farmington's advantage to 33-7 on the first play of the fourth quarter.

Midway through the fourth Heritage mounted a 5-play, 49-yard scoring drive aided by 30 yards of penalties on a single play. Eli Craig's 7-yard run cut the Cardinal lead to 33-14 with 8:33 showing and that's when Eldridge elected to showcase Harvey's value.

Kanye Taylor's 20-yard kickoff return postured the Cardinal offense at its own 45 with Harvey in at quarterback. Running with purpose on a designed quarterback keeper, Harvey effectively utilized downfield blocking to wall off defenders then exploded through an opening and didn't stop until he reached the end zone 55 yards later.

Luis Zavala booted the point-after, staking Farmington to a 40-14 cushion. Heritage answered again, benefiting from penalties and Craig's 52-yard touchdown scamper.

Harvey then ran the ball 7-of-9 plays, gaining 42 yards. Only a penalty kept the Cardinals from running out the clock, but 5:06 elapsed by the time Heritage got the ball back.

Harvey accomplished his personal goal to "Just compete and have a 100 percent energy, effort and focus and don't hold anything back" every time he steps on the field.

Harvey doesn't conceal his enthusiasm about running the new offense installed by Eldridge.

"I like it a lot. I feel like the new offense definitely fits our style and the personnel that we have and it's going to be a high tempo, very fast this year, no huddle, quick situations like that," Harvey said.

Harvey promises fans won't want to get distracted because if they take their eyes off the game even for a moment they might miss a big play by the Cardinal offense -- like his 55-yard rushing touchdown that occurred when Heritage thought Farmington was working the clock.

"Keep the fans on the edge of their seats, keep the cell phones in their pockets cause it's going to be a show this year and you guys need to get your popcorn ready," Harvey said.

The Cardinals play host to rival Prairie Grove in the annual 'Battle of 62' gridiron rivalry Friday with kickoff slated for 7 p.m. at Cardinal Stadium.

FARMINGTON 40, ROGERS HERITAGE 21

Farmington^14^0^12^14^--^40

Rogers Heritage^0^7^0^14^--^21

First Quarter

Farmington -- Peyton Funk 13-yard pass from Cameron Vanzant (Luis Zavala kick), 7:12

Farmington -- Devonte Donovan 17-yard pass from Cameron Vanzant (Luis Zavala kick), 0:32

Second Quarter

Rogers Heritage -- Brady Laird 3-yard pass from Carter Hensley (Alan Sanchez kick), 0:15

Third Quarter

Farmington -- Devonte Donovan 15-yard pass from Cameron Vanzant (Kick blocked), 0:32

Farmington -- Caden Elsik 4-yard run (Run failed), 3:59

Fourth Quarter

Farmington -- Peyton Funk 33-yard pass from Cameron Vanzant (Luis Zavala kick), 11:56

Rogers Heritage -- Eli Craig 7-yard run (Alan Sanchez kick), 8:33

Farmington -- Myles Harvey 55-yard run (Luis Zavala kick),

Rogers Heritage -- Eli Craig 52-yard run (Alan Sanchez kick), 7:10

TEAM STATISTICS

Farmington^Rogers Heritage

Total plays^67^68

First downs^23^11

Total offense^462^227

Rushes-yards^30-222^28 -152

Passing yards^240^75

Rush average^7.4^5.4

Comp-Att-Yds^TD^Int^22-28-240-4-0^8-26-75-1-2

Punts-Avg.^2-25.0^6-NA

Fumbles lost^0^1

Turnovers^0^3

Penalties-Yds^9-65^11-96

Third-down conversion^4-9^1-11

Fourth-down conversion^0-2^2-3

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING -- Farmington, Myles Harvey 11-125, Caden Elsik 10-41, Cameron Vanzant 2-25, Kanye Taylor 2-16, Justin Logue 2-15, Devonte Donovan 1-1, Tate Pickens 1-(-1). Totals 30-222. Rogers Heritage 28-152.

PASSING -- Farmington, Cameron Vanzant 22-28-240-4-0. Rogers Heritage, Carter Hensley 8-26-75-1-2.

RECEIVING -- Farmington, Devonte Donovan 7-68, Justin Logue 3-52, Peyton Funk 4-46, Lawson DeVault 3-46, Caden Elsik 2-28, Kanye Taylor 1-2, Tate Pickens 2-(-2). Totals 22-240. Rogers Heritage 8-75.

Myles Harvey