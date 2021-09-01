Storm Damage Forces Change Of Venue

LINCOLN -- Storm damage around Wolfpack Stadium with bleachers blown onto the field and ripped out chunks of turf cost Lincoln home field advantage in its season opener against Elkins Friday.

Lincoln opted to play the game on a neutral field at Greenland on Friday, and the Wolves sustained a 40-0 nonconference loss to their one-time 3A-1 rival. Elkins is now a member of the 4A-1, a league Lincoln belonged to from 2012-2018 and will rejoin next year.

The storm came through Lincoln about 3:30 p.m. Thursday with winds estimated at 60-70 m.p.h. causing minor damage to the turf, blowing some of the bleachers onto the playing surface and knocking down fences.

On Monday morning, Lincoln athletic director Deon Birkes said the plan is to have everything repaired in time for the junior high football home game scheduled for Thursday against border rival, Westville, Okla. If the stadium isn't ready in time, the game may have to be moved to Westville or somewhere else, according to Birkes.

Birkes didn't have a cost estimate for repairs but said an insurance adjuster was coming Tuesday to look at the damage. The district carries a deductible and Birkes is optimistic insurance will take care of the rest of the costs.

Damages hit Lincoln's athletic infrastructure that the district has worked hard to get in place in several areas. Stands were blown across the field and both the track and turf field were damaged in places. Fencing was blown over in several places and vehicles were damaged from debris. Lincoln recently completed fundraising projects to purchase a new pole vault pit and high jump pit and both were damaged.

Birkes, a home-grown Lincoln product who frequently serves as needed in the community, was driving a bus the day the storm hit on Thursday.

"At 3 p.m., we had nothing and by 3:10, we had a full-blown storm here. By 4 p.m., it was gone," Birkes said.

Elkins 40, Lincoln 0

On Friday Elkins built a 20-0 first quarter lead and went on to down Lincoln 40-0. Lincoln went three and out on its first possession and a punt netted 13 yards. The Elks covered the 36 yards to the end zone in five plays. Lincoln again punted on its second series and although the kick was better the Elks again started in Wolf territory at the 47. Nine plays later the Elks cashed in on a 7-yard quarterback keeper.

Lincoln's third series ended with an interception, giving Elkins another short field from the Wolves' 45. Elkins senior fullback Cody Campbell capped a six-play drive with a 14-yard touchdown run. The P.A.T. made it 20-0.

Lincoln's defense stopped Elkins, but the offense turned the ball over on downs at the Wolves' 46 when a fourth down run couldn't make it past the line of scrimmage. The Elks marched to the end zone again in six plays with the final 29 yards coming on a touchdown run around left end. A 2-point conversion failed, leaving Elkins with a 26-0 lead with 3:14 left in the first half.

Elkins mounted a 60-yard drive, scoring on third-and-goal to take a 33-0 lead just before the half, and added one more touchdown in the third quarter to initiate a running clock on its way to a 40-0 defeat of the Wolves.

Lincoln's next varsity football game is scheduled for Friday on the road at Westville, Okla. Kickoff is 7 p.m.

Elkins 40, Lincoln 0

At Greenland

Elkins^14^20^12^0^--^40

Lincoln^0^0^0^0^--^0

LYNN KUTTER ENTERPRISE-LEADER/A freak summer storm ripped up a chunk near the south end zone in Lincoln's Wolfpack Stadium Thursday.