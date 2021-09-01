What's Happening

FARMINGTON

Blood Drive

The American Red Cross will have a blood drive from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., Friday, Sept. 3 at Brand New Church, 271 W. Main St. The Red Cross needs donors of all blood types to give and help ensure lifesaving transfusions are on the sidelines for those who rely on them. Those who give will receive a new Red Cross campfire mug, while supplies last, and a free haircut coupon with Sports Clips Haircuts. Visit RedCross Blood.org to sign up for an appointment.

Fall Cleanup

The citywide fall cleanup will be held 7 a.m. to 2 p.m., Sept. 10 and 7 a.m. to noon, Sept. 11. Residents will be able to bring items, including old electronics, to throw into dumpsters set up at the public works building, 380 N. Broyles St. Residents should bring proof of residency, such as a utility bill, and will be required to unload their own items or back up their own vehicles.

Farmington Fall Festival

Farmington Fall Festival will be held 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Saturday, Sept. 11 at Creekside Park on Broyles Street in Farmington. The festival will include a 9/11 tribute with the National Anthem, a cannon firing and musical performances by Inside Out Studios and Farmington High School choir. Vendors also will be set up for the festival. The public is invited. More details will be in next week's Enterprise-Leader.

PRAIRIE GROVE

Clothesline Fair Gospel Sing

Anyone interested in singing at the Clothesline Fair Gospel Sing on Sunday afternoon, Sept. 5, please contact Marion Cowan at 479-841-3372. Each singer or group should plan on 20 to 30 minutes of song. Everyone else, bring your lawn chair and enjoy the music.

Covid-19 Vaccine Clinic

Prairie Grove School District and Collier Drug Stores will sponsor a covid-19 vaccination clinic from 9-11:30 a.m., Sept. 9 at the high school basketball arena. The second clinic will be Sept. 30. The clinic is open to students 12 years of age and older, school employees and community members.