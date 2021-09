68th Annual Lincoln Rodeo Results

LINCOLN -- Results from the 68th annual Lincoln Rodeo held Aug. 12-14 at the Lincoln Riding Club Arena one mile west of town. The rodeo was co-sanctioned by the American Cowboys Rodeo Association and the International Professional Rodeo Association.

THURSDAY, AUG. 12

Bareback Bronc

Montana Duvall, 72, $397.44; Jackson Poe[N], 64, $264.96

Bull Riding

Dason Janes, 83, $1,113.20

Saddle Bronc

Blane Stacy, 80, $474.72; RJ Smith[N], 73, $316.48

Tie-Down Roping

Austin Lee Lawrence, 9.5, $874.00; Ken Bailey, 9.6, $546.25; Trent Creager, 9.6, $546.25; McKade Wickett, 9.9, $218.50

Steer Wrestling

Augustus (Gus) Franzen, 3.8, $704.72; David Reagor Jr., 4.0, $528.54; Hunter Washburn, 4.3, $352.36; Colton Swearingen, 4.5, $58.73; Stewart Gulager, 4.5, $58.73; Phillip Cole Martin, 4.5, $58.73

Cowgirl Barrel Racing

Brookelyn Owens, 16.474, $717.69; Bre Dunn, 16.552, $593.95; Whitney Metker, 16.709, $470.21; Stephanie Joyner, 16.776, $346.47; Trisha Walden, 16.807, $222.73; Andee Jo Haden, 16.850, $123.74

Team Roping

Casey Hicks - Stitches Stanley, 4.8, $973.82 each; Coleman Proctor - Griffin Passmore, 5.0, $805.92 each; Garrett Elmore - Landen Glenn, 5.3, $638.02 each; Adam Hubler - Johnathon Hamby, 5.9, $470.12 each; Cordell Collins - Shane Jenkins, 6.1, $302.22 each; Avery Davis[N] - Cody Reynolds[N], 6.5, $167.90 each

Cowgirl Breakaway Roping

Cali Griffin[N], 2.5, $907.12; Halle Tatham, 2.7, $680.34; Baylee Lester, 3.1, $453.56; Kendyl Hutton, 3.2, $226.78

Steer Roping

Ken Bailey, 14.0, $465.52; Brad Prather, 14.1, $349.14; Montana Parsons, 14.4, $232.76; Shorty Garten, 14.8, $58.19; Zac Parrington, 14.8, $58.19

FRIDAY AUG. 13

Steer Roping

Thomas Smith, 10.9, $465.52; Brady Garten, 12.4, $290.95; Shorty Garten, 12.4, $290.95; Blake Deckard, 12.6, $116.38

AVERAGE

Steer Roping: Shorty Garten, 27.2, $931.04; Thomas Smith, 27.5, $698.28; Zac Parrington, 28.2, $465.52; Blake Deckard, 30.4, $232.76.