Border Football Rivalry Historical Scores

LINCOLN -- In 2018 a new dynamic billed as the "State Line Standoff" added to the border rivalry between Lincoln and Westville, Okla. sending a trophy home with the winning team.
Former Lincoln head football coach Don Harrison and former Westville head coach Tyler Dorton worked out an agreement. Dorton served as offensive coordinator for Harrison at Lincoln from 2015-2016 before spending one season as Westville head coach.
Dorton left the Yellowjackets in May of 2018, to become the offensive coordinator at Ada, Okla. Harrison was dismissed as Lincoln head coach in January of 2020 and took over as head coach at Stilwell, Okla., a chief rival for Westville with both schools located in Adair County.
Friday's 30-14 win by Westville at Atkin-Langley Field stopped a four game winning streak by Lincoln, its longest in the border rivalry, and awarded the trophy to the Yellowjackets for the first time since its inception.
Lincoln and Westville have played 32 times since 1952. Westville holds an all-time lead in the series with 20 wins compared to 12 for Lincoln with one nonconference tie. The Yellowjackets hold a 10-7 series lead at Atkin-Langley Field and a 10-5-1 advantage in games played at Lincoln.
SERIES HISTORY LINCOLN, ARK. VS. WESTVILLE, OKLA.
Year^Winner^Score^Site^Source
1952^Westville^19-0^at Westville^Brendal Rector
1953^Westville^6-0^at Lincoln^Brendal Rector
1954^Westville^33-13^at Westville^Brendal Rector
1980^Westville^19-0^at Lincoln^Brendal Rector
1981^Westville^13-0^at Westville^Brendal Rector
1982^Westville^18-0^at Lincoln^Brendal Rector
1983^Westville^14-7^at Westville^Brendal Rector
1984^Westville^7-6^at Lincoln^PG Enterprise
1985^Lincoln^7-0^at Westville^PG Enterprise*
1986^Westville^30-6^at Lincoln^PG Enterprise
1987^Westville^14-13^at Westville^PG Enterprise
1988^Lincoln^7-0^at Lincoln^PG Enterprise
1989^Westville^35-6^at Westville^PG Enterprise
1990^Westville^40-0^at Lincoln^PG Enterprise
1991^Lincoln^12-8^at Westville^PG Enterprise
1992^Westville^18-0^at Lincoln^PG Enterprise
1993^Westville^39-13^at Westville^PG Enterprise
2006^Lincoln^27-27^at Lincoln^PG Enterprise
2007^Westville^24-0^at Westville^PG Enterprise
2008^Westville^34-12^at Lincoln^PG Enterprise
2009^Lincoln^9-7^at Westville^Enterprise-Leader*
2010^Westville^40-13^at Lincoln^Enterprise-Leader
2011^Lincoln^42-12^at Westville^Interview Cheyenne Vaughn
2012^Lincoln^37-0^at Lincoln^Eye Witness
2013^Lincoln^45-6^at Westville^Interview Coach Brad Harris
2014^Did not play^Lincoln played in Hootens Kickoff Classic
2015^Westville^49-19^at Westville^Interview Coach Don Harrison
2016^Westville^42-7^at Lincoln^Eye Witness#
2017^Lincoln^18-7^at Westville^Eye Witness
2018^Lincoln^48-6^at Lincoln^Eye Witness##
2019^Lincoln^56-7^at Westville^Interview Coach Don Harrison
2020^Lincoln^21-0^at Lincoln^Eye Witness
2021^Westville 30, Lincoln 14^at Westville
*Lincoln's first win in series
Nonconference tie
*Lincoln snaps 20-game losing streak
First "State Line Standoff"
First game at Wolfpack Stadium
First game on artificial turf
– Compiled by Mark Humphrey with assistance from Brendal Rector, who compiled the Westville Yellowjacket Football, and Westville Football History Book