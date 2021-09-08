Fall Festival Will Commemorate 9-11

FARMINGTON -- The 2021 Farmington Fall Festival will be scaled back some because of covid-19 concerns, but the festival still is on with plenty for visitors to do.

The festival will be held 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Saturday, Sept. 11, at Creekside Park on Broyles Street in Farmington. The event is hosted by Busy Bee's Canning Co., and Farmington Area Chamber of Commerce.

The sponsors are encouraging visitors to wear facemasks and social distance from non-family members to provide a fun, safe community event.

The fall festival will have vendors, live music, an art contest and display from Williams and Folsom elementary schools, and two photo booths for visitors to take their own fall pictures.

A ceremony to commemorate the 20th anniversary of 9-11 will start with a cannon firing at about 10 a.m. and then again at 10:30 a.m. by the 7th Arkansas Artillery to coincide with the times that the Twin Towers fell in New York City following the terrorist attacks on Sept. 11, 2001. A memorial ceremony will begin at 11 a.m. with the National Anthem and will include a moment of silence and will close with the song, God Bless America.

Chance Smith with Busy Bee's Canning said about 30 shopping and nonprofit vendors have registered to participate in the fall festival.

Some of the vendors include Farmington Flower Farm, Wags to Riches, All Things New Family Farm, Busy Bees Canning, Love Lavern, Leopard Cowboy Boutique and Good Measures & Pressed Down Bakery. Abundant Life Church and Brand New Church, both of Farmington, will have booths, along with the University of Arkansas Extension Office.

For the third year, Farmington Garden Club is giving away free daffodil bulbs for residents to plant in the fall. The club started this project to encourage people to plant the bulbs so the flowers can be enjoyed and seen throughout the community each spring.

Smith said live entertainment will go on throughout the day under the pavilion next to the Broyles Street parking lot from musicians with Inside Out Studio in Farmington, Farmington High choir, other individuals and groups and a dance studio.

Smith said he did not have any food vendors signed up but he is still accepting applications. Any food vendors would have to be licensed and permitted through the Arkansas Department of Health, he said.

"It's been a blast planning this," Smith said. "I love doing stuff like this and trying to bring the community together."

Smith said the festival committee decided to cancel any activities that would be hands-on or impossible for participants to social distance from each other.

"We want to make sure everyone will feel safe and at the same time, provide a fun community event," he added.