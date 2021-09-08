From Mock To Real

MARK HUMPHREY ENTERPRISE-LEADER

Farmington senior cheerleader Anna Johnson (left) laughs as her younger brothers, Akin No. 83, (5 feet 7 inches, 112 pounds), an eighth-grade wide receiver; Asa (No. 60, 5 feet 3 inches, 150 pounds) who plays defensive tackle and left guard for the Cardinals as a sixth-grader; and Asher (No. 7, 4 feet 2 inches, 65 pounds), who plays running back at the flag football level as a second grader engages in a little sibling rivalry. Their parents are Chuck and Lisa Johnson. Last week the Johnsons got to compete in another rivalry played out on the football field against Prairie Grove.

MARK HUMPHREY ENTERPRISE-LEADER/Prairie Grove junior Ryder Orr, 6 feet 2, 255 pounds, plays for the camera during Media Day on Aug. 4 at Tiger Den Stadium, but there was no fooling around when the Tigers traveled to Farmington to play for bragging rights in the annual 'Battle of 62' gridiron rivalry Friday.

MARK HUMPHREY ENTERPRISE-LEADER/Farmington ninth grader Zane Schmitt (No. 27, 5 feet 11 inches, 175 pounds) who plays linebacker and tight end for the Junior Cardinals, gets his strength tested by his younger brothers, Mason (No. 42, 4 feet 10 inches, 95 pounds) who plays linebacker and tight end for the pee wee team, and Crosby (No. 33, 5 feet 5 inches, 135 pounds), who plays runningback and linebacker for the seventh grade team. The trio are the sons of Steven and Kristen Schmitt. Last week the brothers found opportunity to try out their muscles on somebody else when facing U.S. 62 rival Prairie Grove in the annual 'Battle of 62' al all football levels.

MARK HUMPHREY ENTERPRISE-LEADER/Prairie Grove teammates Kaden Rochier (left), 5 feet 11, 184 pounds, who plays right guard for the Junior Tigers, contends with Morgan Cobb, 5 feet 10, 150 pounds, who plays linebacker during a media day football photo shoot on Aug. 4. By the time Thursday rolled around the Junior Tigers were weary of banging on each other in practice and more then willing to tango with their U.S. 62 rivals, Farmington.

MARK HUMPHREY ENTERPRISE-LEADER/Farmington middle linebacker Morgan Schader lowers the boom on a Prairie Grove ball carrier during Thursday's junior high clash in the "Battle of 62" football rivalry. The junior Cardinals won on the road at Prairie Grove, 24-22.