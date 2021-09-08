Lady Cardinals Grind Out Sweep In Rivalry

PRAIRIE GROVE -- Prairie Grove fought valiantly but could not capitalize upon home court advantage and lost Thursday's "Battle of 62" volleyball edition to rival Farmington in three straight sets.

Farmington coach Greg Pair was pleased with the outcome while noting the competitive nature of the match.

"We won in three, 25-17, 25-23, 25-23," Pair said. "Prairie Grove played us real tough. It was a great atmosphere."

Senior outside hitter Morgan Brye performed well on both offense with 13 kills and defense with 14 digs. Zoe Nix had 9 kills and 12 digs. Cailey Ramaker, the Lady Cardinal libero, had 20 digs. Senior setter Remington Adams contributed 5 kills and 24 assists.

The match remained competitive throughout each set. The first set established a tone with both teams contesting every point. Farmington pulled ahead by a slim margin, then Prairie Grove fought back to either tie or take a lead followed by another Farmington rally. This pattern repeated in each of the three sets.

Kenleigh Elder's ace capped a 4-1 Lady Tiger run in the first set. Brye's kill for Farmington then evened the score at 4-4. Prairie Grove achieved another tie at 8-8 on Kamyrnn's Coughran's kill.

Farmington used a 5-1 run to grab its biggest lead up to that juncture of 13-9 prompting a Prairie Grove time-out.

The Lady Tigers rallied with a 7-3 run of their own to pull within 16-15 when the Lady Cardinals were whistled for a violation. Pair did not like the call, but Lillian Braslavsky answered by smashing a kill for Farmington. Kenleigh Starr and Savannah Smith put up a wall at the net creating a block and Farmington hit long allowing the Lady Tigers to hang around trailing 19-17.

The Lady Cardinals responded with a 6-0 run to close out the set aided by Remington Adams' dink and an ill-timed sequence of Prairie Grove hitting errors. Farmington won game one 25-17.

The next two sets went down to the wire with Farmington replicating a 25-23 game two win in the third set to finish off the match.