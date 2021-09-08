Police Report

FARMINGTON

Chandler Fort, 22, of Farmington, was arrested Aug. 21 on a warrant for contempt of court.

Douglas Frisby, 46, of Farmington, was arrested Aug. 21 on a warrant for contempt of court.

Cherokee Phelan, 31, of Farmington, was arrested Aug. 22 in connection with DWI.

Douglas Meyer, 48, of Morrow, was arrested Aug. 22 in connection with harrassment.

Landon Coker, 28, of West Fork, was arrested Aug. 22 on a warrant for failure to appear.

Braxton Dixon, 19, of Fayetteville, was arrested Aug. 24 on a warrant for contempt of court and arrested Aug. 25 in connection with driving on a suspended license, possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, open container of alcohol, failure to pay vehicle registration, no proof insurance.

Eva Klein, 51, of Prairie Grove, was arrested Aug. 25 on a warrant for contempt of court.

Mark Crigler, 40, of Prairie Grove, was arrested Aug. 25 on a warrant for failure to appear.

Savanah Bates, 21, of Fayetteville, was arrested Aug. 26 on a warrant for contempt of court, loitering, theft by receiving, obstructing governmental operations.

Steen Olsen, 30, of Fayetteville, was arrested Aug. 26 in connection with loitering and theft by receiving.

Colton Howell, 32, of Springdale, was arrested Aug. 26 on a warrant for contempt of court.

Cortin Sarah Elizabeth Galicia, 28, of Prairie Grove, was arrested Aug. 28 on a warrant for contempt of court.

Bethany Manning, 39, of Rogers, was arrested Aug. 29 on a warrant for contempt of court.

Michael Tuttle, 31, of Farmington, was arrested Aug. 29 in connection with possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia.

Susan Fealofai, 27, of Springdale, was arrested Aug. 31 on a warrant for contempt of court.

Michele Roulet, 39, of Lincoln, was arrested Sept. 1 on a warrant for failure to appear.

PRAIRIE GROVE

Tammy Settle, 43, of Prairie Grove, was arrested Aug. 29 in connection with DWI, careless driving.

Arturo Caro, 34, of Siloam Springs, was arrested Aug. 31 on a warrant for failure to appear.

Kayla Cox, 27, of Prairie Grove, was arrested Aug. 30 on a warrant for failure to pay.

Bailey Fritchman, 22, of Prairie Grove, was arrested Aug. 28 in connection with DWI, careless prohibited driving.

Leslie Jones, 45, of Lowell, was arrested Aug. 30 in connection with possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, loitering, tampering with physical evidence.

Holly Terry, 38, of Rogers, was arrested Aug. 30 in connection with possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, loitering.

Sherri Sutherlin, 56, of Rogers, was arrested Aug. 30 in connection with possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, furnishing prohibited articles.

Suzanna Harvey, 57, of Bella Vista, was arrested Aug. 30 in connection with possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, loitering.