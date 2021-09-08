WCEL Obituaries for Sept. 8, 2021

Paulette (Walnofer) Anderson

Paulette (Walnofer) Anderson passed away peacefully on Sunday, August 29, 2021, surrounded by friends and family at Washington Regional Medical Center in Fayetteville, Ark.

Paulette was born to Robert and Bernadine (Thramer) Walnofer on February 24, 1960, in Neligh, Neb. She graduated from Ewing High school and received a finance degree from Wayne State College. She married Mark Anderson and supported him through many moves around the country from Texas, to Colorado, Iowa, Nebraska, South Dakota, Kansas, and Arkansas.

A funeral service was held September 6, 2021, at the Full Gospel Church in Ewing, Neb. Burial followed at Butte Cemetery in Butte, Neb.

In lieu of flowers, please direct memorials to the family for future designation. Arrangements are entrusted to Biglin's Mortuary in O'Neill, Neb

Paulette is survived by her husband, Mark, of Rogers, Ark.; daughter, Marqette (Michael) Gaffigan of Rogers, Ark.; son, Conner (Daisy) Anderson of Prairie Grove, Ark.; grandchildren, Cooper, Gus, Evelyn, and Vivian on the way. Also, father, Robert Walnofer; brothers, Terry, Tom, Steve, Ted, Al, and Rod; and sisters, Carmen Richmond, Nancy Price, Kathy Bartak and Jill Switzer.

Paulette was preceded in death by her mother Bernadine Walnofer.

Charley Eugene Bradshaw

Charley Eugene Bradshaw, age 69, a resident of Cane Hill, Arkansas, passed away Tuesday, August 31, 2021, in Prairie Grove, Arkansas. He was born July 12, 1952, in Lincoln, Arkansas, the son of Millage Perey and Silkie Lee (Dobbs) Bradshaw.

He was preceded in death by wife, Juanita Bradshaw; his parents, two brothers, Clifton James Bradshaw Sr. and Bobby Dale Bradshaw; one infant sister, Hellen Donna Jean Bradshaw; and one granddaughter, Kristy Nault-Hulbert.

Survivors include four children, Armand R. "Bob" Nault Jr. and his wife Polly, Jessica Shelley and her husband Tim, Michael Derby and his wife Jennifer, and Anna Hall; three sisters, Pearline Williams, Madge Caudle, Rhonda Koontz and her husband Michael; one sister-in-law, Carolyn Sue Bradshaw Lay; seven grandchildren, nine great grandchildren, numerous nieces, nephews and cousins; his childhood best friends, George Harmon and Jerry Shelly.

A funeral service was held Friday, September 3, 2021, at Shady Grove Cemetery in Odell, Arkansas.

Online guest book, www.luginbuel.com.

Betty Lou Jackson

Betty Lou Jackson, age 75, a resident of Fayetteville, Arkansas, passed away Saturday, August 21, 2021, in Fayetteville, Arkansas. She was born May 4, 1946, in Fayetteville, Arkansas, the daughter of Charles Cleo and Nora Frances (Hardin) Perkins.

She was preceded in death by brothers, O.D. Smith and Loyd McCormick; and a sister, Ruby Jean Smith.

Survivors include her children, Margaret Cartwright, Billy Gene Greenlee, Carrie S. Greenlee and Ella Bolstad; one brother, Ray Smith.

Online guest book, www.luginbuel.com.

Brian Asa King

Brian Asa King, age 70, of Prairie Grove and Fayetteville, passed away Thursday, August 26, 2021. He was born July 23, 1951, in Lake Charles, La., the son of Howard Leon and Merelia Doucet King.

Brian earned his Ph.D in English Literature at the University of Arkansas in 1994. He worked for the University of Arkansas Press for 22 years, first as a copy editor and then as Managing Editor/Production Manager. As an editor, his high regard for the traditions of publishing were evident in each project he managed. He was respected by the authors he worked with for his erudition and keen eye and was known by his colleagues for being instructive, patient, and kind.

Brian was preceded in death by his parents. He is survived by his wife, Jeanne Daigle King; his daughter, Allison King Everage and her husband Richie; his daughter, Hannah Evangeline King and her husband Ryan Paszek; his grandchildren, Ian, Anya, and Malia Everage; his sister, Gail Harmon and her husband Don; his in-laws and outlaws; many nieces, nephews and cousins, and dear and devoted friends.

A memorial service will be held at a later date. Memorials can be made to the Shiloh Museum of Ozark History, 118 West Johnson Avenue, Springdale, Ark., 72764.

Final arrangements were made under the direction of Nelson-Berna Funeral Home in Fayetteville.

To leave an online guest book message visit: www.bernafuneralhomes.com.

Heather Lea (Hector) Thordsen

Heather Lea (Hector) Thordsen was born on April 27, 1954, in Cook County, Illinois. At a very early age, she was adopted by Roy William Hector and M. Marceil Hector. She grew up primarily in Woodridge, Ill., with her adoptive sister, Holly.

Heather graduated from Downers Grove South High School in 1972. After graduation, she moved to California and became a scriptwriter for such shows as "Happy Days" and "Chico and the Man," among others.

Upon returning to Illinois in the late 1970s, Heather found her true calling in life. She made child welfare her passion and was a board member of the Child Welfare League of America and the Illinois Child Care Association. She received her Bachelor's Degree in Social Work from North Central College, and went on to get her Master's Degree in Counseling from Governor's State University.

On May 19, 1990, she married her soulmate, Michael William Thordsen. Heather was the immensely proud mother of two children, Mark (born 1992) and Nicole (born 1995). She was an active mother and also active in the Methodist church throughout her life.

Upon moving to Northwest Arkansas for Michael's employment in 2005, Heather spent two years as the executive director of the Northwest Arkansas Food Bank, two years as a RESPECT Trainer for the University of Arkansas, and the final 10 years of her working career as a Foster Parent Trainer for MidSouth Training Academy, UALR, until her retirement on January 4, 2021.

On February 20, 2021, Heather was diagnosed with brain cancer. After a courageous fight against this disease, she went to be with her Lord and Savior on Saturday, August 28, 2021.

Heather was preceded in death by her parents, Roy and Marceil. She is survived by her husband, Michael; son, Mark (girlfriend Marcie); daughter, Nikki, and her sister, Holly (Hector) Payton (Rev James Keith); several nieces, nephews, great nieces, and great nephews. Heather will truly be missed by friends, family, and colleagues.

According to her wishes, Heather will be cremated. A celebration of life memorial will be held on Saturday, September 11, 2021, at 1 p.m. at Heather's home, 107 S West Ave., Lincoln, Arkansas 72744, for friends and colleagues. A private memorial for family members will be held at a later date at a site yet to be determined.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to any of the following: Prairie Grove First United Methodist Church, 1401 E Parks St., Prairie Grove, AR 72753; Humane Society for Animals, 407 E Nursery Rd., Rogers, AR 72758; Circle of Life Hospice, 901 Jones Rd., Springdale, AR 72762.

Online Guest Book: www.luginbuel.com.