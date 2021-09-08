What's Happening

FARMINGTON

Fall Cleanup

The citywide fall cleanup will be held 7 a.m. to 2 p.m., Sept. 10 and 7 a.m. to noon, Sept. 11. Residents will be able to bring items, including old electronics, to throw into dumpsters set up at the public works building, 380 N. Broyles St. Residents should bring proof of residency, such as a utility bill, and will be required to unload their own items or back up their own vehicles.

Farmington Fall Festival

Farmington Fall Festival will be held 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Saturday, Sept. 11 at Creekside Park on Broyles Street in Farmington. The festival will include a 9/11 tribute with the National Anthem, a cannon firing and musical performances by Inside Out Studios and Farmington High School choir. Vendors also will be set up for the festival. The public is invited.

LINCOLN

Arkansas Apple Festival

The 2021 Arkansas Apple Festival will be held Oct. 1-3 on Lincoln Square. The festival features a variety of arts and crafts, activities for kids, musical entertainment and food vendors. Slices of fresh apples and samples of apple cider will be available for visitors.

PRAIRIE GROVE

Covid-19 Vaccine Clinic

Prairie Grove School District and Collier Drug Stores will sponsor a covid-19 vaccination clinic from 9-11:30 a.m., Sept. 9 at the high school basketball arena. The second clinic will be Sept. 30. The clinic is open to students 12 years of age and older, school employees and community members.