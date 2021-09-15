2021 Square Dance Winners

LYNN KUTTER ENTERPRISE-LEADER Boots and Bows was named honorable mention for the 2021 Peggy Parks Memorial Square Dance Competition at the Clothesline Fair.

LYNN KUTTER ENTERPRISE-LEADER LYNN KUTTER ENTERPRISE-LEADER Cowboys ‘n Cancans won second place with 570 points in the 2021 Peggy Parks Memorial Square Dance Competition at the Clothesline Fair. The group performed most of their dance without the use of music, as the sound was interrupted for a time and then came back on for the last part of the routine. Cowboys 'n Cancans did not miss a beat throughout the entire song.