College News

Ouachita Baptist University

Danielle Hall of Prairie Grove was named to the President's List for the spring 2021 semester. To be named to the President's List, a student must compile a 4.0 grade point average and be classified as a full-time student, with a minimum of 12 academic hours and have no incomplete or failing grade for the semester.

Elizabeth Hall of Prairie Grove was named to the Dean's List for the spring 2021 semester. To be named to the Dean's List, a student must compile at least a 3.5 grade point average and be classified as a full-time student, with a minimum of 12 academic hours and have no incomplete or failing grade for the semester.

OBU honored 30 graduates during the inaugural Applied Behavioral Analysis Hooding Ceremony on Aug. 7 at Walker Conference Center with Dr. Stan Poole, vice president for academic affairs, presiding. The ceremony recognized the university's first class of master's degree recipients since the 1990s by presenting them with their traditional academic regalia. Graduate Megan Houston Chambers of Prairie Grove earned a Master of Science degree in applied behavior analysis.