Farmington Festival Commemorates 9-11

"I wanted to speak a little bit about 9-11 and just remember it on this day. Twenty years ago, the United States was attacked by terrorists at 8:46 on what seemed to be a normal day. The North Tower of the World Trade Center was hit and the world was changed as we know it. Many of us remember where we were and what we were doing at that time and maybe witnessed it and it's an event we'll never forget. We'll never forget the pain and loss we felt for the country. We'll never forget the not knowing what was coming next, kinda a feeling of helplessness. But as we remember this day, let us remember the good things that came about, the bravery, of those first responders that went into the World Trade Center, the medical professionals, the police officers, the ordinary citizens who risked their lives to help other people. People lined up on the streets to donate blood, people reached out to help other people. America came together in that dark hour. All differences were laid aside for the common good. As we remember this tragic events today, let us remember the good. Let us remember the heroes, the love and the compassion and the love for our country that we saw magnified during those dark hours."

Bill Hellard

Fire Chief

City of Farmington

LYNN KUTTER ENTERPRISE-LEADER Ray Murphy of Farmington set up a faceprinting booth Saturday at the Farmington Fall Festival. Layden Abrecht, 2, of Farmington, takes her turn for a pumpkin on her cheek.

Troy Coleman with Clearwater Farms was one of more than 30 vendors at the Farmington Fall Festival on Saturday. He grows organic produce and also participates in the Farmington Farmers Market on Sundays in the junior high parking lot.

Emily Draper, a student at Inside Out Studio in Farmington, plays and sings with the ukulele at the Farmington Fall Festival on Saturday. She also sang during the ceremony to commemorate 9-11.

Vendor booths were set up along the walking trail at Creekside Park for the Farmington Fall Festival. The event, which was canceled in 2020 because of covid-19 concerns, included more than 30 vendors, live music, food and a ceremony to commemorate the 20th anniversary of 9-11.

Shawna Kasparkek of Fayetteville sings the National Anthem during a ceremony Saturday to commemorate the 20th anniversary of the terroristic attacks on Sept. 11, 2001.

This woman looks over artwork submitted for an art contest for students at Folsom and Williams elementary schools in Farmington. The artwork was exhibited at the Farmington Fall Festival on Saturday. More than 200 pieces of art were submitted for the contest.