Four Tiger Picks Aid Road Win

PEA RIDGE -- A ballhawking Prairie Grove defense offset a 268 yard passing performance by Pea Ridge quarterback Gavin Dixon with four interceptions as the Tigers won 41-28 Friday.

"Colin Faulk had two and Paytin Higgins had two for a total of four interceptions," said Prairie Grove defensive coordinator Craig Laird.

Prairie Grove junior wingback/halfback Ethan Miller accounted for 195 yards from scrimmage. He rushed for 96 yards and two touchdowns on 10 carries and contributed 99 yards on four receptions with including a 51-yard touchdown on a catch and sprint to the end zone that pushed the Tiger lead to 34-20 early in the fourth quarter. Prairie Grove extended the margin to 27-12 at the end of the third.

Pea Ridge scored twice in the fourth with Trevor Blair catching passes of 23 and 42 yards from Dixon. The pair hooked up twice on 2-point conversions to pull the Blackhawks within 34-28 before Prairie Grove put the game away with a late touchdown.

Prairie Grove fullback Coner Whetsell gained 81 yards on 14 rushes and Faulk added a 68-yard 'pick six' while rushing for 60 yards on eight runs.

Pea Ridge dominated the first quarter outgaining the Tigers 149 to 64 in the period and taking a 12-7 lead on Dixon's 11-yard touchdown run and later a 12-yard pass to Blair sandwiched around a Prairie Grove touchdown.

Faulk swiped a Blackhawk pass and was off to the races just before the half. Sixty-eight yards later he reached the end zone and Paytin Higgins kicked the extra-point to put Prairie Grove on top 14-12 at halftime.

The game ended on a Prairie Grove interception in the end zone.

PRAIRIE GROVE 41, PEA RIDGE 28

Prairie Grove^--^7^7^13^14^--^41

Pea Ridge^--^12^0^0^16^--^28

First Quarter

Pea Ridge -- Gavin Dixon 11-yard run (kick failed), 4:17.

Prairie Grove -- Ethan Miller 28-yard run (Paytin Higgins kick), 3:36.

Pea Ridge -- Trevor Blair 12-yard pass from Gavin Dixon (kick failed), 1:15.

Second Quarter

Prairie Grove -- Colin Faulk 68-yard interception return (Paytin Higgins kick).

Third Quarter

Prairie Grove -- Matthew Velasco 29-yard pass from Paytin Higgins, (kick failed), 6:49.

Prairie Grove -- Ethan Miller 25-yard run (Paytin Higgins kick), 1:38.

Fourth Quarter

Pea Ridge -- Trevor Blair 23-yard pass from Gavin Dixon (Trevor Blair pass from Gavin Dixon), 11:25.

Prairie Grove -- Ethan Miller 51-yard pass from Paytin Higgins (Paytin Higgins kick), 11:16.

Pea Ridge -- Trevor Blair 42-yard pass from Gavin Dixon (Trevor Blair pass from Gavin Dixon), 7:53.

Prairie Grove -- Coner Whetsell 11-yard run (Paytin Higgins kick), 3:42.

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING -- Pea Ridge, Joe Adams 9-107, Seth Foster 6-10. Prairie Grove, Ethan Miller 10-96, Coner Whetsell 14-81, Colin Faulk 8-60. Totals 39-250.

PASSING -- Pea Ridge, Gavin Dixon 20-32-268-3-4. Prairie Grove, Paytin Higgins 2-3-80-2-0, Camden Patterson 4-8-61-0-0. Totals 6-11-141-2-0.

RECEIVING -- Pea Ridge, Trevor Blair 12-215, Will Anderson 4-30, Caden Thompson 2-21, Bowen Phillips 1-8. Prairie Grove, Ethan Miller 4-99.

ANNETTE BEARD PEA RIDGE TIMES/Prairie Grove junior defensive lineman Matthew Velasco (Tiger No. 45), tries to stop Blackhawk senior Joe Adams (No. 2) on Friday, Sept. 10, in Blackhawk Stadium. Prairie Grove overcame an early 12-7 deficit to win 41-28.

ANNETTE BEARD PEA RIDGE TIMES/A Tiger defender tackles Blackhawk senior Trevor Blair, No. 8, Friday, Sept. 10, 2021.

ANNETTE BEARD PEA RIDGE TIMES/Prairie Grove Tigers converge on the Blackhawk quarterback Gavin Dixon (No. 15) Friday night in Blackhawk Stadium.

ANNETTE BEARD PEA RIDGE TIMES/Prairie Grove junior Payton Higgins (Tiger No. 11) kicks for the extra-point out of the hold of Camden Patterson (No. 7) after a Tiger touchdown Friday, Sept. 10, 2021.

ANNETTE BEARD PEA RIDGE TIMES/Prairie Grove junior Ethan Miller (Tiger No. 16) runs for the end zone after successfully catching a pass Friday, Sept. 10, 2021, as Blackhawk senior Joe Adams, No. 2, attempts to stop him. Miller scored on a 27-yard catch and run to put the Tigers up 20-12 in the third period. Prairie Grove won the game by a final score of 41-28.

ANNETTE BEARD PEA RIDGE TIMES/Prairie Grove defensive lineman, Matthew Velasco (Tigers No. 45) and Ryder Orr (Tigers No. 77) attempt to block a pass from Blackhawk quarterback Gavin Dixon (No. 15) for the 2-point conversion Friday night in Blackhawk Stadium. Pea Ridge scored 16 points in the fourth, but couldn't overtake Prairie Grove with the Tigers winning 41-28.

ANNETTE BEARD PEA RIDGE TIMES/Prairie Grove quarterback prepares to pass Friday, Sept. 10, 2021. The Tigers came in wanting to produce more consistency in their passing game.

ANNETTE BEARD PEA RIDGE TIMES/Tigers Camden Patterson (No. 7) and Caleb Bankston (No. 8) rejoice after teammate intercepted a pass intended for Blackhawk senior Will Anderson, No. 11, Friday night in Blackhawk Stadium.

ANNETTE BEARD PEA RIDGE TIMES/Prairie Grove Tiger defenders tackle Gavin Dixon (No. 15), the Blackhawk quarterback on Friday, Sept. 10 in Blackhawk Stadium. Prairie Grove won the nonconference contest 41-28. Next season the teams will likely become league foes once again with Prairie Grove moving up to the 5A Classification.

ANNETTE BEARD PEA RIDGE TIMES/Prairie Grove senior Colin Faulk (Tiger No. 20) tackles Blackhawk sophomore Bowen Phillips (No. 41) Friday, Sept. 10. Prairie Grove held the Blackhawks scoreless in the second and third quarters while posting a 41-28 nonconference football win.

ANNETTE BEARD PEA RIDGE TIMES/Prairie Grove junior Colin Faulk (No. 20) brought down Pea Ridge Blackhawk Bowen Phillips (No. 41) on Friday, Sept. 10, 2021. Prairie Grove won 41-28 to even its season record at 1-1.

ANNETTE BEARD PEA RIDGE TIMES/Prairie Grove junior Rhett Marrell (Tigers No. 21) tries to tackle Blackhawk senior Trevor Blair (No. 8) on Friday, Sept. 10, 2021. The Tigers emerged victorious on the road by a 41-28 score.