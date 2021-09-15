Making Memories Over Holiday Weekend

Labor Day weekend was a long one, and filled with lots of visiting and enjoyment, all catching up on what they had missed because of covid. All three days were full of more "making memories."

Finally, we received a good rain, raining all night with a reported three inches. Now watch the grass grow! Our community missed the storm that went through Lincoln, which broke out huge limbs everywhere and damaged the high school sports field, and they had to play that week's game on the opponent's field

When we see the news, of so many misfortunes of others, with their deadly fires, tornadoes and flooding, we should daily be thankful for our many blessings.

Yes, we have had some dry spells, but the grass is still green and the trees are a sight I don't remember enjoying before, so full of lush foliage. I almost dread to see autumn coming, something I've never thought before, because I've enjoyed the colors, especially bright yellows, of fall.

For last week's omission, I apologize, and now send the belated birthday greetings to Derek Abshier, Roy Moorman, Jean Graham, Amanda Taylor, Diana Russell, Justin Pitts, Eric Snarr and David Snarr( twins), Linda Freeman.

Happy anniversary to J.W. and Darlene Cheatham, Bobby and Diana Russell, Dean and Misty Cheatham. I hope all were celebrated with lasting memories.

For next week, happy birthday to Gene Pharr, Mary Ann Lockhart, James King, Mrs. Bill Griscom, Teresa Pershall, Paulette Carlton, John Munyon, Pam Watson, Bill Morris, Jody Cheatham, Paula Matthews, Elaine Reed, Judy Braly, Stacy Luginbuel, Christina Moreton.

Happy anniversary to Dick and Nikki Bradley, Joshua and Angel Myers.

Happy years, all!