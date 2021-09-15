Premium Sale Supports Youth And Livestock Projects

FAYETTEVILLE -- Excitement and a very warm, summer temperature filled the air in the Livestock Arena on Aug. 26 as businesses, farmers, parents, grandparents and others raised their paddles to purchase 139 animals during the 2021 junior livestock premium auction held at Washington County Fairgrounds.

The 2021 livestock auction raised $215,00 following about three hours of sales, according to Cheryl West with the fair's Board of Directors. This is not the final figure, as the auction will continue to receive more money for the junior participants, called "add-ons," through Oct. 1, West said.

The $215,000 for the 2021 auction compares to $145,000 raised during the 2019 sale and $133,000 during the 2018 sale.

Each year, businesses and individuals bid hundreds and thousands dollars to support the livestock projects and make it possible for members of 4-H clubs, FFA, and other agricultural organizations in Washington County to learn about raising cattle, hogs, sheep and goats and other livestock. The junior participants are allowed to keep their animals and use the money to recoup expenses, start all over again for next year's fair or save the money in a college fund.

Wyatt Hunt with Farmington FFA received a record bid of $12,000 for his Grand Champion Market Steer. The next highest bid was $11,500 to Addison Harlow of Prairie Grove FFA for her Grand Champion Market Lamb.