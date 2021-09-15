WCEL Obituaries for Sept. 15, 2021

photo: Washington, Smith, Miles, Steddum

Sherry Diane Bell

Sherry Diane Bell, age 70, of Elkins, Arkansas passed away Monday, September 6, 2021, in Fayetteville, Arkansas. She was born March 29, 1951, in Prairie Grove, Arkansas to Ellis and Audrey Maxine McClelland. She is preceded in death by her daughter, Kimberly Bell and her parents.

Sherry taught at Lincoln High School for thirty years as an English and literature teacher. Her passion for teaching impacted the lives of countless students. She was an avid reader and traveler, who had a friendly soul. She was a loving mother and grandmother, who doted on her two great grandchildren.

Sherry is survived by her husband of 49 years, Darrell Bell; daughter, Kandi Bell; grandson, Michael Granados and wife Makayla; granddaughter, Briana Auslam and husband Jordan; granddaughter, Elizabeth Granados; great grandchildren, Arrow and Canaan Auslam

A funeral service was held September 10, 2021, at Moore's Chapel. Burial was at Mt. Olive Cemetery in Elkins.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that those who wish to pay their respects to please donate to the Elkins public library in her name.

Joshua 'Sheriff Papa' Caleb Miles

Joshua "Sheriff Papa" Caleb Miles, 23, of Farmington, passed away Tuesday, September 7, 2021, in Fayetteville. He was born February 17, 1998, in Springdale to Barry Miles and Stephanie Pruitt-Miles.

He was preceded in death by his paternal grandfather, Walter Miles.

Josh was an assistant manager at Modern Mission in Fayetteville. He enjoyed playing Dungeons and Dragons with his friends. Josh was a member of the Farmington Cardinal Band and the Farmington Cardinal football team. He loved the outdoors, traveling, and deer hunting in Tennessee. Upon completion of his Associates of Science Degree in January, he planned on continuing his studies and education in archeology. Josh was a wonderful son, brother, and friend.

He is survived by his parents, Barry Miles of Farmington and Stephanie Pruitt-Miles of Elkins; a brother, Joseph Miles of Fayetteville; paternal grandmother, Kathy Miles of Pine Bluff, AR; maternal grandparents, Ralph and Stella Pruitt of Fayetteville; and several aunts and uncles.

A celebration of life service was held September 14, 2021, at Beard's Chapel with Pastor Robert Murphy of Alamo Heights Baptist Church in Midland, Texas, officiating.

Cremation arrangements by Beard's Funeral Chapel.

Ladonia Mary Rankin

Ladonia Mary Rankin, 86, a resident of both Springdale and Fayetteville, passed away Tuesday, August 31, 2021, in Springdale, Arkansas.

She was born February 12, 1935, in Prescott, Ariz., the daughter of Harlan and Ivolene Hall.

She was proceeded in death by her parents; her husband, Paul Rankin; one brother, Cody Hall; and two sisters, Gwen Johnson and Lavonn Wyght.

Survivors include her sons, Paul Andrew and his wife Gina and Peter Alex and his wife Frankie; grandsons: Zachary, Buckley, and Max; and a granddaughter, Zoe.

A funeral service was held September 8, 2021, at the National Cemetery in Fayetteville.

Norman Kenneth Smith

Norman Kenneth Smith, 72, a life long resident of West Fork, passed away Friday, September 10, 2021, at his home. He was born October 6, 1948, in Clarksville, the son of McKinley and Gladys (Colvin) Smith.

He was preceded in death by his parents; daughter-in-law, Teresa Smith; great-granddaughter, Mattie, and brother-in-law, Pat Norwood.

Ken graduated West Fork High School in 1967 and Ozark Valley Vo-Tech in 1972. He was the owner of Ozark Mountain Air for 40 years. He was a U.S. Army Veteran serving in Vietnam from 1969-1970.

Survivors include his wife of 54 years, Lynn Smith; one son, Kenneth Wayne "Jr." and fiance Misty Griffith "Mini Ha-Ha"; one daughter, Angie Grigg "Golden Child" and husband Mark "Space King"; one brother, Calvin Smith and wife Mary; two sisters, Mary Jones and husband Gary and Jane Garriott and husband Jimmy; one sister-in-law Carolyn Norwood; grandchildren, Talessa Snider, Kevin Smith and wife Brie, Keisha Chesney and husband Wade, Maranda Keith and husband Choyah, Cody Smith and wife Kat, Kelsie Brumley "Pretty Pretty Princess" and husband Andrew "Android," Jake Taylor "Nubbin" and Sophia Grigg "Sylvia"; fifteen great grandchildren.

The family will receive friends Friday, September 17, 2021, 9-10 a.m., prior to the service, at the First Baptist Church in West Fork. Funeral Service will follow at 10a.m. A private burial will be in the West Fork Cemetery.

Memorials may be made to Arkansas Children's Hospital - P.O. Box 2207 - Lowell, AR 72745.

Shelly Dawn Steddum

Shelly Dawn Steddum, age 44, a resident of Summers, Arkansas, passed away Friday, September 10, 2021, at Washington Regional Medical Center in Fayetteville, Arkansas. She was born January 21, 1977, in Siloam Springs, Arkansas, the daughter of Albert and Phyllis (Howard) Pruitt.

She was preceded in death by her parents and father-in-law, Allen Wayne Steddum Sr.

Survivors include her fiance, John Jones; three sons, Joshua Steddum and his wife Jessica of Salina, Oklahoma, Holden Steddum and his wife Sunny of Chouteau, Oklahoma, and Blaine Steddum also of Chouteau, Oklahoma; two brothers, Kevin Pruitt and Albert Pruitt; one sister, Rhonda Allen and her husband Craig of Tontitown, Arkansas; four grandchildren, Memphis, Ryder, Cindy and Trevor; numerous nieces and nephews.

The family will receive friends Wednesday, September 15, 2021, from 6-8 p.m. at Luginbuel Funeral Home.

Memorial service will be held 2 p.m., Thursday, September 16, 2021, at Calvary Baptist Church in Summers, Arkansas. Burial will be in Hogans Cemetery in Locust Grove, Oklahoma.

Lois Maxine Thomas

Lois Maxine Thomas, age 91, of Springdale passed away Tuesday September 7, 2021, in Fayetteville.

Maxine was born January 5, 1930, in Tulsa, Okla., to Daniel Guyger and Mary Leona Stout. She graduated from high school in Gentry, Ark., and then from Business College in Fayetteville. After being a homemaker and raising four children with her husband of 61 years, "Bill," she worked in many capacities for more than 22 years with Walmart in Fayetteville and Springdale, finally retiring as a front office clerk. She is a member of Berry Street Baptist Church in Springdale. The daughter of a missionary Baptist minister, she was a devout Christian, taught Sunday school for decades, sang in the choir, played the piano, and gave much of her time to the churches she attended.

She was preceded in death by her husband, William Arthur Thomas; and son-in-law, Ted L. Youmans.

Survivors include two daughters, Carolyn Sue Huddleston of Farmington, and Marilyn Youmans of Fayetteville; two sons, Jim Thomas (wife Marilyn) of Catoosa, Okla., and Wayne Thomas (wife Joan) of Springdale; nine grandchildren, Jessica Thomas (husband Jihun Kim), Megan Thomas, Michelle Millican, Natasha Martin (husband Lou), Eric Huddleston (wife Jessica), Shawn Huddleston, Jeremy Youmans (wife Natasha), Shannon You-mans, and Jeremy McDaniel (wife Haleigh); and eight great-grandchildren, Nicholas Millican, Daniel Martin, Devon Youmans, Cashius Youmans, Anya Parrish, Silas Youmans, Zoey Youmans, and Adalynn McDaniel.

Funeral service was held at Berry Street Baptist Church in Springdale and burial followed in Farmington Cemetery under the direction of Moore's Chapel.

Memorial contributions may be made to Berry Street Baptist Church, 320 Berry Street, Springdale, Ark. 72764.

Dena Nall Thornton

Dena Nall Thornton went to a better place on September 4, 2021. She was born to Rufus and Willie Nall on March 6, 1937, at Foard City, Texas. She lived in Texas until 2007 when she moved here to be closer to her family. She is survived by two brothers, Bo Nall of Prairie Grove and Larry and Paula Nall of Springdale; a sister-in-law, Ev Nall of Siloam Springs; numerous nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Jay Thornton, in 2011; her parents, three brothers, and one sister.

She was a member of New Sulphur Freewill Baptist Church.

Burial was at Prairie Grove Cemetery by Luginbuel Funeral Home.

Willene Beatrice Washington

Willene Beatrice Washington, 90, a resident of Summers, passed away Monday, September 6, 2021, in Prairie Grove. She was born April 24, 1931, in Prairie Grove, the daughter of Joe Loyd and Goldie Irene (Moore) Barnes.

She was preceded in death by her parents and two brother,s Sam and Jake Barnes.

Survivors include her husband of 71 years, Charlie Washington; two daughters, Vicki Bailey and husband Ed, and Charla Reed and husband Tim; three brothers, Gary Barnes, Juan Barnes and wife Sandy, and Doyle Barnes and wife Carol; two sisters, Trecia Slaughter and Companion Daryl Long and Carol Trammell and husband Jim; five grandchildren, Dale Bailey, Amy Egger, Matt Reed and Cody Reed; six great grandchildren, Tate Bailey, Addison Bailey, Jensen Reed, Madilynn Reed, Kinley Egger and Hunter Egger.

Funeral service was held September 10, 2021, at Summers Missionary Baptist Church in Summers. Burial was in the Ganderville Cemetery in Summers.

