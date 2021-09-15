Wolves Suffer 48-0 Shutout At Huntsville

HUNTSVILLE -- Lincoln emerges from the nonconference portion of the schedule still looking for its first football win of the season on the heels of a 48-0 loss at Huntsville Friday.

The Wolves didn't start badly, Tristan Gilbreath returned the opening kickoff out to the 36, but after two runs netted one yard a third down pass was intercepted by Kolton Reynolds running stride for stride with a Lincoln receiver.

Kyler Calvin held a quarterback keeper to two yards and Grant King, who's been playing like a monster on defense for Lincoln, stuffed a third down run two yards behind the line of scrimmage forcing a Huntsville punt.

The game soon got away from the Wolves with Tucker Bradley scoring on runs of 12 and 36 yards as the Eagles opened up a 14-0 first quarter lead the poured in 28 points with four touchdowns in the second quarter to go up 42-0 at halftime.

Christian Scott added 4-yard touchdown run 1:17 into the second period. Lincoln went three and out on its next possession and the Eagles marched 61 yards in eight plays capped by Dylan Sieber 24-yard pass from Amos Mayes at the 7:27 mark.

Lincoln had a punt blocked, but the Wolves' defense held forcing a turnover on downs at the Lincoln 27 when Chris West stopped Mayes for no gain on a keeper.

Huntsville's Brandon Rushano intercepted a pass and ran 25 yards untouched for a defensive touchdown. Scott's kick made it 35-0 with 4:01 to go in the first half..

Reynolds broke loose on a 46-yard jaunt for a touchdown and the Eagles were up big, 42-0, with 1:26 left in the second quarter.

The second half was played with a running clock.

Lincoln played better offensively in the passing game in the second half although they still could not produce yards on the ground. Kellar Price had several catches but the Wolves didn't score.

Huntsville's last score came on Reynolds' 32-yard pass reception with 5:35 showing. Lincoln blocked the P.A.T.

The Wolves have a bye this week. Lincoln begins 3A-1 Conference play on Sept. 24 at home against Hackett.

HUNTSVILLE 48, LINCOLN 0

Lincoln^--^0^0^0^0^--^0

Huntsville^--^14^28^0^6^--^48

First Quarter

Huntsville -- Tucker Bradley 12-yard run (Christian Scott kick).

Huntsville -- Tucker Bradley 36 -yard run (Christian Scott kick).

Second Quarter

Huntsville -- Christian Scott 4-yard run (Christian Scott kick), 10:43.

Huntsville -- Dylan Sieber 24-yard pass from Amos Mayes (Christian Scott kick), 7:27.

Huntsville -- Brandon Rushano 25-yard interception return (Christian Scott kick), 4:01.

Huntsville -- Kolton Reynolds 46-yard run (Christian Scott kick), 1:26.

Fourth Quarter

Huntsville -- Kolton Reynolds 32-yard pass reception (Kick blocked), 5:35.