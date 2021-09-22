Educational Co-op OKs Vaccination Bonus For Employees

FARMINGTON -- The Northwest Arkansas Education Service Cooperative board earlier this month approved a covid-19 vaccination incentive bonus for employees.

The board unanimously approved the bonus at its first meeting of the school year. The board meets monthly throughout the year except for July and August.

Employees who can verify they've received at least one dose of a covid-19 vaccine will receive a $200 bonus, said Bryan Law, cooperative director.

The cooperative will receive money from the Arkansas Department of Health to pay for up to $20,000 in total bonuses for about 100 employees, Law said.

The policy will go into effect immediately, with bonuses beginning at the end of September, he said.

The cooperative can't legally ask employees if they've been vaccinated, Law said. He estimated up to 90% of staff has received the covid-19 vaccine.

The board also unanimously approved transferring $150,000 to the cooperative's building fund. The transfer brings the fund balance to about $450,000, Law said. The fund will help the cooperative if it moves from 4 N. Double Springs Road.

The cooperative rents the former school building from the Farmington School District for $38,350 per month, said Jakki Vanhook, cooperative business manager.

The cooperative has been in the space since 2005, said Patti Wohlford, cooperative business assistant.

The organization has no plans to move at the moment, Law said.