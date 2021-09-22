Police Report

PRAIRIE GROVE

Nicholas Rolfe, 29, of Fayetteville, was cited Aug. 29 on a warrant for failure to appear.

Adrian Debora-Carbajal, 30, of Springdale, was cited Aug. 31 on a warrant for failure to appear.

Justin Gibson, 28, of Westville, Okla., was cited Aug. 30 on a warrant for failure to pay.

James Hart, 39, of Rogers, was cited Aug. 28 on a warrant for failure to pay.

James Foster, 29, of Lincoln, was cited Aug. 30 on a warrant for failure to pay.

Cory White, 50, of Green Bay, Wis., was cited Aug. 30 on a warrant for failure to appear.

Mary Ray, 49, of Prairie Grove, was cited Aug. 30 on a warrant for failure to appear.

Nicole Evans, 37, of Lincoln, was cited Aug. 30 on a warrant for failure to pay.

Jairo Gaucin, 23, of Springdale, was arrested Aug. 30 in connection with impersonation, careless driving, no operator's license.

A 17-year-old boy of Lincoln was cited Aug. 30 in connection with inattentive driving.

Juan Rincon-Hernandez, 30, of Fayetteville, was cited Sept. 2 in connection with no driver's license and following too close.

Laura Purcell, 46, of Fayetteville, was cited Sept. 2 for no proof of insurance.

Ismael Arenas, 44, of Prairie Grove, was arrested Sept. 5 in connection with DWI, refusal to submit, open container, driving on a suspended license, no insurance, careless driving.

Andrew Norton, 34, of Little Rock, was cited Sept. 3 in connection with passing a stopped school bus.

Russell Fellows, 26, of Fayetteville, was cited Sept. 4 on a warrant for failure to pay.

Kelly Hodge, 36, of Prairie Grove, was cited Sept. 6 on a warrant for failure to pay.

David Flanagan, 34, of Lincoln, was arrested Sept. 7 on a warrant for failure to appear.

Jamie McDaniel, 28, of Prairie Grove, was cited Sept. 13 on a warrant for contempt of court.

Tyler Bradley, 25, of West Fork, was cited Sept. 13on a warrant for failure to appear.

Adam Garcia, 35, of Fayetteville, was cited Sept. 13 on a warrant for failure to pay.

Sasha Torres, 39, of Prairie Grove, was cited on a warrant for failure to pay.

Matthew Terrell, 20, of Fletcher, Okla., was arrested Sept. 13 on a warrant for failure to appear.

Ricky Veal, 51, of Cane Hill, was cited Sept. 13 on a warrant for failure to pay.

Deari Moreland, 32, of Spring, Texas, was cited Sept. 13 on a warrant for failure to pay.

Matthew Burgess, 23, of Prairie Grove, was arrested Sept. 14 in connection with public intoxication, disorderly conduct.

Jose Carillo, 20, of Westville, Okla., was cited Sept. 16 on a warrant for failure to pay.

Hayden Stewart, 30, of Prairie Grove, was cited Sept. 15 on a warrant for failure to appear.

Justin Gabrick, 29, of Springdale, was cited Sept. 15 on a warrant for failure to appear.

Tara Stewart, 29, of Fayetteville, was cited Sept. 16 on a warrant for failure to pay.

Hunter Boger, 28, of Prairie Grove, was cited Sept. 16 on a warrant for failure to pay.