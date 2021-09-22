Washington County Enterprise-Leader Obituaries for Sept. 22, 2021

Flag: Richey, Lombard, Rogers

Photo: Page, Center

Ila Jean Beaty

Ila Jean Beaty, 91 a resident of Summers, Arkansas, passed away Sunday, September 5, 2021, in Springdale, Arkansas. She was born September 19, 1929, near Cincinnati, Arkansas, the daughter of William Hodge and Jeannie Kathryn Smith.

She was a charter member of the Summers Missionary Baptist Church and member of the Order of the Eastern Star.

She was preceded in death by her husband, J.O. Beaty; two brothers, Lynn and Cleva; and two sisters, Iris and Eva.

Survivors include two sons, William O. "Bud" Beaty and Robert Lynn Beaty; one daughter, Jeanine Woodward and her husband Bill; three grandchildren, Andrea Jones Baird and husband Ricky, John Marshall Jones and Andrew Russell Woodward; three great-grandsons, Chase Richard Baird, Grant Marshall Jones and Alexander Lee Jones; two great nephews James Kelly Roots and wife Rochelle and Thomas Charles Roots and wife Angela.

Michael David Benton, Jr.

Michael David Benton, Jr., age 46, a resident of Prairie Grove, Arkansas, passed away Friday, September 17, 2021, at Washington Regional Medical Center in Fayetteville, Arkansas. He was born April 4, 1975, in Fayetteville, Arkansas, the son of Michael David and Barbara (Luecht) Benton.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

Survivors include his wife, Angela Benton; three daughters, Samantha Benton, Sara Benton, and Sydney Benton; his sister, Tammy Marovich; five nieces and two nephews.

Funeral service will be held 2 p.m., Friday, September 24, 2021, at Prairie Grove Cemetery Pavilion. Burial will be in the Sharp Cemetery.

Ricky Wayne Center

Ricky Wayne Center, 52, a resident of Prairie Grove, passed away Friday, September 17, 2021, in Springdale. He was born August 1, 1969, in Fayetteville, Arkansas, the son of Richard Eugene and Mary Ann (Wilson) Center.

He was a loving father and adventurer who enjoyed exploring caves, jumping out of airplanes, fishing, hunting, metal detecting and scuba diving.

He was preceded in death by his father; one brother, Willis Austin Center; paternal grandparents, Sue and Austin Center; maternal grandfather, Charles Wilson.

Survivors include his mother, Mary Ann Center; son, Devin Wayne Center; sister, Shelley Bynum and husband Steve Bynum; grandmother, Ruby Wilson; nieces, Delinda LaRue and Dave Ulery, Lacey Derryberry and Aayla Overton, Autumn Derryberry and Cody Kupczynsky; and nephew, Colt LaRue.

Funeral Service was held September 22, 2021, at Oak Grove Cemetery, near Winslow, Arkansas.

Delmar 'Del' Lombard

Saturday September 4, 2021, Delmar 'Del' Lombard, the oldest of nine children, left this world at the age of 91.

He was a proud veteran of the US Army, making it his career for over 20 years. Del was a meteorology-forecaster and made Fort Hunter Liggett, Calif., his last assigned post from 1961 until he retired in 1975. He raised his family in the true country life, daughter Debra and son Dale, in the Jolon – Lockwood area, 25 miles from the town of King City. Del and his wife Renate, who he met and married while stationed in Germany, eventually moved to King City after retiring. He was an active member of his local VFW Post 6747, and he proudly rewarded scholarships to High School Seniors on behalf of the VFW. Del loved the Southern Monterey County area and embraced the community and its residents.

Above all, he had a love of country music that began in his teens when he learned to play the lap steel guitar. Del played with many friends and bands over the years, who entertained many people at various festivals and events, local bars and dances. If he could play music, he'd be there, and Del continued to play and entertain well into his 90th year.

He was sharp as a tack until the end, quick witted and always a lady's man! Del loved his children, Debra and Dale, and spent happy times teaching them to fish, play softball, shoot and love the outdoors. He was a natural athlete and participated in many different sports. Del was the life of the party, would help anyone and loved and lived life to its fullest.

Del lost his wife Renate in 1995 after almost 40 years of marriage. He later married Helen Witt of San Ardo. In 2006, they relocated to Helen's hometown of Lincoln, Arkansas. Once again, Del embraced his new community, becoming active in the local VFW Post 4675 and was a frequent, if not daily, visitor to the Lincoln Senior Center. He discovered an active musical community there and became very involved in playing for local senior centers, open mics in Branson and the local Opry. He loved the people of Lincoln and even after losing Helen in 2009 decided to remain there as his home. Del met Agnes Long at the Senior Center. She was his dear friend, companion and devoted partner who was with him when he passed.

Del's health had suffered over the past two years and he overcame many hurdles, astonishing those around him and his doctors. A warrior to the end, he passed away peacefully while in the hospital in Fayetteville.

He left behind a daughter, Debra Lombard of Paso Robles, Calif.; a son, Dale Lombard of Surprise, Ariz.; a stepdaughter, Penny Nickell of Lincoln AR; Agnes Long of Prairie Grove AR; a brother, Larry Lombard of Pelham NH, a sister, Janet Manuel of Rowley, MA and over 50 nieces and nephews.

We love you, Dad, and you will be missed. A huge thank you to all his King City and Lincoln friends, band members and people who have been such an important part of his life these past 91 years. You were always in his heart.

Donald Lee 'Butch' McCarthey

Donald Lee "Butch" McCarthey, age 77, of Prairie Grove, Ark., passed from this life Wednesday, September 15, 2021. He was born December 17, 1943, in Abilene, Texas, a son of the late Lee McCarthey and Willie Mayfield McCarthey. "Butch" was the retired owner and operator of D. & S. Refrigeration in Farmington and a former member of the Fayetteville Elks Lodge.

Also preceding him in death was a son, Roger McCarthey, and a great-grandson, Kody Choate. Survivors are his wife, Eileen Francies McCarthey; his children, Terri McCarthey, Tina Shook, David McCarthey, Shasta Momin; his siblings, Wanda Collett, Sondra Smith, Karen Ballard, Ronnie McCarthey; ten grandchildren and eighteen great-grandchildren.

Graveside service was held September 20, 2021, at Fairview Memorial Gardens in Fayetteville by Nelson Berna Funeral Home.

Bennie June Page

Bennie June Page, age 86, a resident of Morrow, Arkansas, passed away Sunday, September 12, 2021, in Prairie Grove, Arkansas. She was born June 14, 1935, in Talihina, Oklahoma, the daughter of Bluford Benjamin "BB" and Emma (O'Kelley) Clary.

She was preceded in death by her parents and her husband of 62 years, Henry Edward "Bob" Page.

Survivors include four children, Terrie Hodge of Lincoln, Arkansas, Edward Page and his wife Sherrie of Rattan, Oklahoma, Kelley Loftin and her husband Johnny of Morrow, Arkansas, and Jackie Reed and her husband Clark, also of Morrow, Arkansas; two sisters, Mary Gilbert and her husband Jim of Santa Clara, California, and Kelley Williams of Wolfe City, Texas; one brother, Lewis Clary and his wife Saundra of Piedmont, Oklahoma; one sister-in-law, Ann Chambliss of Lincoln, Arkansas; ten grandchildren, Angela Hodge, James Hodge and his wife Bridgette, Teresa Page and her companion Vic Rector, Ricky Page and his wife Amanda, Bradly Page and his wife Amber, Christina Moreton and her husband Dax, Jennifer Bailey and her husband Tim, Christy Roach and her husband Jason, Nicole Scott and her husband Kyle, and Randi Jo Peyrot and her husband Chase; sixteen great grandchildren Bailey, Morgan, Brennan, Kynlee, John, Cheyanne, Courtney, Caleb, Brinkley, Audrey, Emorie, Kylie, Joshua, Zachary, Reagan Jo, and Teague; five great-great-grandchildren Mahalia, Kaylee, Josh, Ariya and Clara; and numerous nieces and nephews.

She was a devoted wife, mother, sister, aunt, grandmother and friend. Her married life with Bob began at a very young age in Oklahoma. They moved to California where she worked at the Owens Glass Company for a while. They moved to Texas from there and then Oklahoma and then to Arkansas. She was a full time mother and homemaker, raising her four children along with raising poultry and cattle. After her children were grown, she worked at Appletown in Lincoln, then Universal in Prairie Grove. She also was a long-time member of Liberty Baptist Church in Dutch Mills.

Funeral service was held September 17, 2021, at Liberty Baptist Church in Dutch Mills, Arkansas. Burial was in the Bethesda Cemetery in Morrow, Arkansas.

Joyce Genell Peckham

Joyce Genell Peckham, 95 years old, from Prairie Grove, Ark., passed away September 12, 2021.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Ray Peckham, and her son, Mark Peckham.

She is survived by her children, Dianne Peckham, Larry Peckham, Gary Peckham, and Ruby Peckham; 30 grandchildren and 25 great-grandchildren.

Lenwood "Dag" Richey

Lenwood "Dag" Richey, age 82, a resident of Prairie Grove, Arkansas, formerly of Lynn, Arkansas, passed away Sunday, September 12, 2021, at the Veterans Hospital in Fayetteville, Arkansas. He was born January 31, 1939, in Pocahontas, Arkansas, the son of Ezra and Hattie (Hillenburg) Richey.

Lenwood served in the United States Army. He was a member and baptized at the Church of Christ in Lynn, Arkansas. He attended the First Baptist Church in Lincoln, Arkansas. He was an X-Ray technician working at various healthcare facilities including Occupational Health, Salveo, Ahec Medical, Springdale Hospital, Huntsville Hospital, and the University of Arkansas Health Center.

He was preceded in death by his parents; one brother, J.T. Richey; one sister, Judy Lynn Counce; and one step son, Doug Ehardt.

Survivors include his wife, Beth Richey; daughters, Lesa Menne and Cindy Sweeney and her husband Bob; stepdaughters, Kathy McElroy, Tria Napier, Deborah Richardson and her husband Randy; stepsons, Donald Trimble (Ret. U.S. Navy) and his wife Evelyn, and Rodney Trimble Jr.; sisters, Wendolyn Hutson, Carolyn Penn, and Candress Harris; grandchildren, Matthew Menne, Aiden and Emma Sweeney, Ryan McElroy, Keith, Ryan and Katelyn Napier, Jessica Preston, Jake Richardson, Brittany Baiza, Wyatt Trimble and Olivia Howard; numerous nieces and nephews. Aall who were loved and cherished.

Funeral Service was held Saturday, September 18, 2021, at Luginbuel Chapel in Prairie Grove, Arkansas.

Burial was in the Old Lebanon Cemetery in Lynn, Arkansas.

Honorary Pallbearers were all of his nephews.

Elwood 'Woody' David Rogers

Elwood (Woody) David Rogers, age 80, of Lincoln, Ark., went to be with his Lord on Sunday, Sept. 12, 2021. He was born June 29, 1941, in Wewoka, Okla., to Charlie and Dorotha (Swindle) Rogers.

Woody was in the Army stationed in Germany during the Vietnam War and later worked as a carpenter and owned a dairy/cattle farm.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Christine (Ward) Rogers; his parents; and his brother, Dennis Rogers.

Woody enjoyed cattle farming, riding horses and working the dairy farm. He was a member of the White Rock Light of Faith PCG in Fayetteville.

He is survived by his sister-in-law, Mary Rogers, of Muskogee, Okla.; his son, David Rogers and his wife, Kenda, of Farmington, Ark.; and three daughters, Angela Baker and her husband, Larry, of Prairie Grove, Ark., Danette Rogers of Farmington, Ark., and Lenora (Suzy) Gilman and her husband, George, of Long Beach, Calif.; five grandchildren, William Rogers and his wife, Kayla, of Coweta, Okla., Kathrin Rogers of Bella Vista, Ark.; Ethan Baker of Farmington, Ark.; Christopher Gilman and his wife, Jessica, of Aliso Viejo, Calif., and Kyle Gilman of Irving, Texas.

Visitation was held Sept. 16, 2021, followed by a funeral service at White Rock Light of Faith PCG in Fayetteville, under the direction of Moore's Chapel.

Burial was in Walnut Grove Cemetery at Crosses, Ark.

Burial was in Walnut Grove Cemetery at Crosses, Ark.