What's Happening

LINCOLN

Arkansas Apple Festival

The 2021 Arkansas Apple Festival will be held Oct. 1-3 on Lincoln Square. The festival features a variety of arts and crafts, activities for kids, musical entertainment and food vendors. Slices of fresh apples and samples of apple cider will be available for visitors.

Country Breakfast

Lincoln Senior Center, 116 E. Park St., will have an all-you-can-eat country breakfast each morning during the Arkansas Apple Festival. It will be held 7- 11 a.m. on Friday and Saturday and from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Sunday. Cost is $7. Proceeds benefit the senior center. The menu will include scrambled eggs, bacon, sausage, biscuits and gravy and pancakes.

PRAIRIE GROVE

Community Resource Fair

The Prairie Grove Community Resource Fair will be held 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Saturday, Sept. 25 at the American Legion building, 120 S. Neal St. The fair will give visitors the opportunity to learn about community resources in Prairie Grove and surrounding areas. It is hosted by Main Street Prairie Grove and Prairie Grove American Legion. To date, 24 organizations and businesses have signed up as vendors to share information. The resource fair is open to the public.