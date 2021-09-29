Apples, Music, Junkin' Take Over Prairie Grove & Lincoln PHOTOS BY LYNN KUTTER ENTERPRISE-LEADER

PRAIRIE GROVE -- The 2021 fall edition of The Junk Ranch will look similar to past events, and that appears to work every year, said Amy Daniels, one of the owners. of the business.

"We just try to keep the same formula," Daniels said.

The Junk Ranch started as an event called Farm Fresh in 2013 at the Viney Grove Community building. Daniels and her business partner, Julie Speed, then moved the event, renamed Junk Ranch, to its current location on Centerpoint Church Road just outside the Prairie Grove city limits in spring 2014.

This will be the 18th event hosted by Daniels and Speed.

The Junk Ranch hosted spring and fall shows during the years 2014-2019. It held the fall edition only in 2020 because of covid-19 concerns. For two years, in 2018 and 2019, the women also sponsored the Holly Jolly Junk Ranch.

Daniels said they decided not to have the Christmas-themed show this year because of the unpredictability of covid-19. However, she said their vendors know about this and many will be bringing vintage Christmas items and other Christmas decorations for customers to purchase.

"We're thankful we can get in two shows this year," Daniels said.

The Junk Ranch opens at 10 a.m. Friday, for an early shopping day, with free parking and a $10 admission fee, which is good for both days. For Saturday, the gate opens at 9 a.m. Admission is $5, parking is free. Children 12 and under are free.

Daniels said the fall show will have 90 vendors, 10 food trucks and live music both days. The number of vendors is comparable to past years, she said. It may be down a little, compared to fall 2020.

Vendors are coming from Georgia, Texas and all across Arkansas, Missouri and Oklahoma. She said they usually retain a certain percentage of vendors each year, with about 25-30% new vendors.

Thousands usually come to the Junk Ranch over the weekend, and Daniels believes part of that is the atmosphere of the event.

"It's fun. It's more than just shopping. And you just never know what you're going to find."

The show will have booths that are decorated very nicely and then other booths just have a lot of "stuff" for people to dig through. This show also will have vendors with fresh flowers, pumpkins and corn stalks.

"It's one-stop shopping," Daniels said.

She's hoping for good weather so that vendors and shoppers alike will be able to enjoy a fall-like weekend.

For more information, go to thejunkranch.net or The Junk Ranch on Facebook.

Cody Woody of North Carolina plays guitar and harmonica at The Junk Ranch on Friday morning. He and his friend, Dan Martin of Tulsa, Okla., have played at the vintage fair for the past three years. Their genre is folk Americana.

PHOTOS BY LYNN KUTTER ENTERPRISE-LEADER The Junk Ranch in Prairie Grove was already busy with visitors shortly after it opened Friday morning. The fall event had 105 vendors and 250 booths, along with food and live music. The vintage fair draws vendors and pickers from more than a dozen states.