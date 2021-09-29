Appletown Looks To The Future

LINCOLN -- For the first time in many years, Appletown on U.S. Highway 62 will not be open during the Arkansas Apple Festival, but its new owners have plans for the future.

"We're just trying to save the building," said Deanna Morris-O'Brien, who owns the property, along with her husband, Tim O'Brien.

The couple purchased two acres, which includes the Appletown building and other structures on site, from Bob Daughtery and Gary Stearman. The next step is to submit a request to Lincoln Planning Commission and Lincoln City Council to have the property rezoned from residential/agricultural to a B2 zoning designation.

Morris-O'Brien said the plan is to tentative open Appletown in November and to use the building in "new and creative ways" but not change the look of it.

"I want people to remember it," Morris-O'Brien said. "I want the effect to still be there of the whole building. When you walk in, it looks like the old Appletown."

Her plan is for the store is have a "little variety of everything" but not yard sale type items. Some examples of handmade products for sale include birdhouses, candles, wreaths, postcards, wood decorative items and t-shirts.

She said she wants local crafters to be able to build their own businesses by setting up at the Appletown building.

Morris-O'Brien also has two food trucks that are interested in setting up at the property, with one providing baked goods, such as apple dumplings.

Morris-O'Brien hopes to decorate the inside of the building using memorabilia from past owners of the building and from families who once had apple orchards in the area.

"I definitely want it to be a tribute to Appletown," she said, noting the Rogers family was the first to own Appletown and others include the Reed family and the Watson family.

"That's what Lincoln was known for, apple orchards," Morris-O'Brien said. "We want to honor the families."