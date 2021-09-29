Arkansas Apple Festival: A Slice Of Apple, A Slice Of Life

LINCOLN -- Crowds showed up for the 44th Arkansas Apple Festival two years ago, and the festival committee is hoping to see a similar turnout for the 2021 festival.

The committee canceled the 2020 event because of the covid-19 pandemic, but plans are on go for this year's Apple Festival, which opens Friday, Oct. 1, and continues throughout the weekend on Saturday and Sunday.

Hosts also are hoping for good weather that weekend. When it comes to the Arkansas Apple Festival, weather is a key for a good turnout.

"Weather makes all the difference," Rhonda Hulse, who co-chairs the Festival Committee along with Tracy Irvin, has said on many occasions.

The 2019 Apple Festival had perfect fall weather on Friday and Saturday, followed by a rainy Sunday. However, attendance was so high the first two days that the rain didn't affect total vendor sales for the weekend, Hulse said then.

The festival opens at 8 a.m. Friday for craft and food vendors and closes at 5 p.m. Sunday. In previous years, school groups and other musical groups have performed but this year, the festival will not have live music or a kids' play area, partly due to the rising cases in covid-19 and partly due to other reasons.

Hulse said about 85 vendors so far have registered to participate in the Apple Festival. That's a little down from 2019, but some people are still being cautious because of covid-19, she said. Vendors from the past will return, as well as several new vendors.

"Our square will be full," Hulse said. "In the past, I've had to pack them in like sardines, but it still will look full this year."

About eight food concessions will be set up on Main Street.

"We will have a lot of good craft and food vendors," Hulse said, noting items for sale will range from clothing, candles and soaps, jewelry, homemade brooms, wreaths, toys, seasonal items to home decor and fried apple pies.

Library Director Diane Payne, who also serves on the committee, said the parade will be held this year and starts at 10 a.m. Saturday. Any groups or persons who want to participate in the parade should be at Lincoln Middle School by 8:15 a.m. Judging starts at 9 a.m.

The parade route goes from the middle school to around Lincoln Square.

The city sponsors the most popular spot at the Arkansas Apple Festival each year, freshly sliced apples handed out free for visitors to enjoy. Another tent provides free samples of apple cider, along with cider that can be purchased.

Hulse said the festival usually gives away 100 bushes of apple slices during the three days and sells about 500-600 gallons of apple cider. The Lincoln Masonic Lodge will have its regular tent set up to sell bags of fresh apples to patrons.

Along with the food trucks on Main Street, Lincoln Kiwanis Club will provide beans and cornbread, walking tacos and caramel apples in the community building.

Hulse said about half of the tables and chairs will be set up for people to eat in the community building and half of the tables and chairs will be set up outside under tents. This is to help provide social distancing for covid safety, Hulse said.

Hand sanitizer stations will be available in the concessions area, and the city has hired someone to disinfect the tables several times a day throughout the festival.

Along with their food, the Kiwanis Club will sell $20 raffle tickets for a 6x12 single axle trailer with a gate donated by Lance Lee Auto. Megan Hudgens, club president, said only 300 tickets will be sold and a drawing for the winner will be held before the end of the year. Proceeds go to college scholarships.

Lincoln Bright Futures also participates in the Apple Festival, and this year will sell drinks outside the community building.

Hulse said she believes it's important to have the Apple Festival and the committee was very responsible when making the decision to go ahead with the 2021 event.

"The city of Lincoln really looks forward to it and a lot of people come back to town just for this," Hulse said. "Since it's outside, I think that helps and we're putting other things in place for safety protocols."

She said people will be encouraged to socially distance as much as possible.

Payne also said she is looking forward to the festival.

"It's always great to see people," she said. "We're looking forward to great weather, a great weekend and we want everyone to come out and enjoy themselves. I think people are ready to get out."

FILE PHOTO The striped tent is the most popular site at the Arkansas Apple Festival, as visitors will line up to receive free apple slices.

FILE PHOTO Freshly sliced apples, ready to be handed out free to visitors at the Arkansas Apple Festival in Lincoln.

FILE PHOTO Carlos Reed hands over a bowl of fresh apple slices to a young visitor at the 44th Arkansas Apple Festival, held in October 2019. The 2020 festival was canceled because of covid-19.

FILE PHOTO Abbi Lee of Farmington enjoys a fresh slice of apple at the 2017 Arkansas Apple Festival in Lincoln. Volunteers hand out free apple slices throughout the three-day Festival held on Lincoln Square.

FILE PHOTO Former Lincoln Fire Chief Willie Leming slices apples at the Arkansas Apple Festival. Leming usually can be found every year sitting in this same spot, volunteering his time.