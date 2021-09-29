Cardinals Shut Down Bluestreak

FARMINGTON -- During a 19:11 span when Friday's game swung dramatically in Harrison's favor 10-out-of-12 official rulings on the field went against Farmington. The Cardinals persevered however and rallied to stun the Goblins by winning 36-35 which snapped Harrison's 22-game conference win streak.

"I feel like our players did a great job of staying focused. I started out having conversations with the referees then I realized it didn't work," said first-year Farmington football coach J.R. Eldridge.

Fumble Ruling

The span began with Lawson DeVault stepping into the end zone while fielding a kickoff after Harrison took a 21-7 lead on Logan Plumlee's 23-yard touchdown pass to Brodey Gilliam with a second remaining in the first period.

If the ball goes into the end zone on a kickoff in Arkansas that's supposed to be a touchback and the Cardinals would take over with a first-and-10 from their own 20. Instead, DeVault was forced to make a return from one yard inside the end zone with Harrison's kickoff coverage team bearing down on him.

DeVault kept his head about him and instead of getting tackled deep in Farmington territory he ran the ball out to the 28 giving the Cardinal offense good starting field position.

The Cardinal offense picked up a pair of first downs and would have had a third when Tate Pickens caught a 29-yard pass near the sideline. He fumbled as he stepped out-of-bounds. A Harrison defender recovered.

Officials ignored the fact Pickens' foot was out-of-bounds when the fumble occurred and awarded possession to Harrison halting a promising Cardinal drive at the Goblin 15.

Harrison took over and scored its fourth touchdown of the first half on Plumlee's 58-yard pass to Dylan Block to open up a 28-7 lead at the 7:12 mark of the second quarter.

More Boundary Calls

Two more calls that went in Harrison's favor short-circuited Farmington's next possession. Caden Elsik ran nine yards but the back judge called holding and instead of second-and-one the Cardinals faced second-and-14. Vanzant threw to Logue whom got knocked out-of-bounds by Goblin defensive backs and the pass was ruled incomplete.

Marcus Clevenger blocked a Goblin punt and Farmington recovered setting up Vanzant's throw into the end zone. A Harrison defender prevented a touchdown by latching onto the receiver. Still, Farmington wasn't awarded a first down only getting six yards on a half-the-distance-to-the-goal markoff and settled for Zavala's 23-yard field goal that cut Harrison's lead to 28-10.

On the next series two consecutive flags from the same official awarded the Goblins back-to-back first downs as they sustained a 78-yard march to assume a 35-10 lead on Cy Madden's 36-yard catch.

With less than a minute to play in the first half Vanzant completed passes of 9 yards to Funk and 20 yards to Logue then fired a pinpoint pass that was caught between two Harrison defensive backs at the Goblin two. Officials ruled the receiver out-of-bounds and disallowed the catch.

Vanzant was sacked on the last play of the second quarter and Harrison went into halftime holding a 25-point lead.

Goblins Unravel

The dirge continued in the second half.

An unorthodox "sideline interference" call netted Harrison 15 more yards advancing the ball to Farmington's 24 late in the third quarter.

The streak finally came to an end when Harrison got flagged for laying a blindside block on Cardinal linebacker Cooper Gardenhire on the next play.

At that juncture the Goblins began to unravel influenced in part by the Cardinals' tenacity and utter refusal to give in.

To a man they successfully redirected frustrations and channelled their energy into battling through adversity to produce a desirable outcome.

A Goblin receiver dropped a potential touchdown pass at the Cardinal 12. Next Harrison fumbled a snap in the shotgun wasting third down and expended a time-out by letting the play clock run down on fourth-and-17.

Righting The Ship

Farmington's Sam Wells intercepted the fourth down pass instead of batting it down and the Cardinal offense had to start from their own eight instead of taking over on downs at the 31.

Temptations to dwell on that mental mistake had to be resisted when a controversial "crack-back block" was called marking off three yards and pushing the line-of-scrimmage back to the four.

At that juncture left tackle Jackson Boudrey asserted himself and began to influence the game through his intensity. He pancaked a defender with Elsik gaining three yards.

For Boudrey the greatest thing about living in Farmington and playing football there amounts to "the community and the people who live in Farmington who support us," he said.

Farmington coaches wanted Harrison flagged for imitating the snap count. Officials decided however that the Cardinal right guard jumped offsides on his own accord. The penalty moved the ball back to the three and a scrambling Vanzant drew yet another flag for passing the ball after he crossed the line-of-scrimmage.

Boudrey approach to the game is simple, "Just play physical and play fast" and the offensive line's protection enabled the Cardinal offense to do just that.

In the face of a perfect storm Farmington righted the ship converting third-and-15 on Vanzant's 30-yard pass to Hunter Reaves. He found Peyton Funk for a 64-yard touchdown, the longest play of the game by either team. The score began 26 unanswered points scored by the Cardinals including Zach Ralston's 42-yard fumble return sandwiched around a pair of Vanzant to Justin Logue touchdown passes as they rallied for a 36-35 victory.

Breakthrough Win

Coming into Friday's 5A West opener at Harrison the Goblins boasted a 22-game win streak in the league with four consecutive conference championships.

Harrison coach Joel Wells tried to paint a picture of Goblins playing with a big target on their back because of the streak while acknowledging Farmington came into the contest with what he termed a "much improved" squad and maybe he should have been a little more leery of the Cardinals as the first 5A West opponent to get a shot at the four-time defending league champions.

Prior to Friday Farmington had beaten Harrison only once since joining the 5A West in 2014 by a 28-25 score in 2015 when the game occurred in week 10.

Farmington and Homecoming opponent, Vilonia, continue conference play Friday as two of three 5A West teams coming in with a 4-0 record along with Greenbrier.