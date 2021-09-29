COLUMN: A Surprise Visit From Relatives

After forecasting "scattered showers on Tuesday" for weeks, the weather man finally hit the mark, barely, as the lightning and rain and some wind and hail came early Tuesday morning. The rain was welcome, though only about one inch fell. There was a storm in places, major damage on one business in Farmington. If only they could have downpours where the fires are raging.

One thing about the rainless, cloudless skies, we have really enjoyed the full moon this week.

Fall slipped upon us, but it doesn't seem like fall, as the trees are still so full and beautiful. I wonder what will be done with the mountains of leaves when they shed.

We were really suprised recently, with visits from two cousins we had never met, Arron and Clarence Luther, grandsons of my cousin Eury and Zona Mench. They came by for an afternoon of visiting and catching up on family members. It was fun just to listen to the many questions from them: "Do you know? Can you tell me? Where was that place?" They were here as usual to check on their grandparents' farm which the boys still own. We were so busy with questions we didn't think to ask what part of California they live in, but we do have their phone numbers and look forward to another visit.

Happy birthday to Abagail Uselton, Brittany Lipford, Lola Bradley, Brian Roy, Rainy Laycox, Janet Roy, Jeanine Tucker.

Happy anniversary to Vince and Alicia Wofford, Mark and Nancy Martsching, Jessie and Sunshine Osborn.

Happy years, all!

--Marie Roy is a long-time resident of Lincoln and has written a community column for the Enterprise-Leader for many years. The opinions expressed are those of the author.