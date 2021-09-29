COLUMN: Awww...Fall Is Here

Hello from the ladies at the Lincoln Public Library! My favorite time of year is finally here at long last! Welcome colors of autumn, the crunch of falling leaves and the crispness in the air!

It's that time of year for Autumn Story Time with Ms. Leandra and The Arkansas Apple Festival!

Story time has begun and will continue until December 8, 10 a.m. on each Wednesday morning. This is open to everyone with children ages 3 and up. (Parents must stay with their children) We have wonderful stories and clever crafts that make our time together fun.

The Arkansas Apple Festival will be the first weekend in October. Everyone is invited. Food and crafts everywhere, with free samples of apple cider and apple slices. Hopefully the weather will be beautiful too! The parade will start at 10 a.m. But if you have a float, antique car or tractor you want to be judged or lined up to be in the parade, please be here by about 8:15! Judging starts at 9 a.m.

Also, Homecoming Royalty needs to get here and line up in front of the middle school. I will have students coming by to take down all your information, and get you the correct place in the parade. Apple core throwing contest will be at 12 noon, followed at 1 by an apple pie eating contest. The first 10 people to show up will be competing in our first apple pie eating contest. Children ages 5-12 are eligible for the apple core throwing contest.These contests will be taking place over by the fire department on the east side of the square.

Your favorite Lincoln library ladies will be in the apple cider tent and helping peel apples. Please stop by and say hello!

As always, we have the latest in books, dvds and audio books for you to enjoy here at the library.

Sounds like a great time. Come by and see us.

--Dianna Payne is library director at Lincoln Public Library.