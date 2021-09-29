Council OKs Premium Covid Pay

LINCOLN -- Full-time city employees will receive up to $2,500.80 in premium pay for their work during the covid-19 pandemic from a portion of the city's federal American Rescue Plan funds.

Lincoln will receive a total of $512,674 from the federal funds, which are based on population. The first installment, $256,337, has already been received and the second installment will be forwarded to the city during the calendar year 2022.

Lincoln City Council on Sept. 21 approved a separate line item in the 2021 city budget for the American Rescue Plan funds and then approved an appropriation ordinance to provide the premium pay for city employees.

Rhonda Hulse, city business manager, said employees would receive the pay that week.

Full-time employees will receive $10.42 per hour, not to exceed 240 hours, for eligible work performed during the time period of July 11, 2021, to Aug. 21, 2021. Part-time employees will receive $10.42 per hour based on the hours they worked during the same time period.

Total cost for the premium pay will be $69,605, Hulse said.

The city's Finance Committee also recommended that the council approve the premium pay.

Hulse said all city employees are eligible for the premium pay because they meet the criteria for an essential worker, as defined in the American Rescue Plan.

"Every one of our employees qualify for it because we've continued to work during the pandemic," Hulse said.

Eligible workers are those "who have been and continue to be relied on to maintain continuity of operations of essential critical infrastructure sectors, including those who are critical to protecting the health and well being of their communities," the ordinance says.

According to the ordinance, critical infrastructure sectors include healthcare, public health and safety, sanitation, transportation and childcare. Essential work involves regular in-person interactions or regular physical handling of items that are also handled by others. Essential work does not include telework from a household.

"I know the employees will greatly appreciate it," Hulse told council members. "There wasn't a day that we had to shut down because of covid."

Mayor Doug Hutchens added, "Our group of people didn't have an option to stay home."

Hulse said the request for premium pay from the fund required a lot of paperwork.

"But we certainly didn't mind, and it's well within the scope of the grant money," she said.

Hutchens noted that it's rare in the public sector for employees to be rewarded for "going above and beyond."

One requirement of the money, Hulse said, is that it cannot take the place of any other compensation given to employees, such as a year-end bonus or longevity pay.

In other action last week, the city council approved a resolution to levy the annual property tax. The city collects 5 mills for the general fund. This resolution will be forwarded to Washington County Quorum Court.

The council amended the Lincoln Municipal Code to allow city officials to discontinue or disconnect any city services, such as water or sewer service, for situations in which property has been declared a nuisance and the city has been given the authority to abate the nusiance.

In addition, the council approved a resolution to direct city officials to immediately disconnect water and sewer service to 312 North Main St., because of a health hazard, so that the building can be demolished. The council declared the building a nuisance earlier this year.

For August, the city received $30,253 per 1% sales tax. This compares to $26,511 received for August 2020. The city also collects another 1% sales tax that is dedicated to police and fire.