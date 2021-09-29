County Historical Society Sets Virtual Meeting

The Washington County Historical Society (WCHS) will hold its annual membership meeting starting at noon, Sunday, Oct. 3, via Zoom.

All members, as well as the public, are cordially invited to attend the annual membership meeting and WCHS hopes many will join the Washington County Historical Society.

The annual meeting is held in conjunction with the virtual Distinguished Citizen Banquet, which will be held from noon to 2 p.m., Sunday, Oct. 3, also via Zoom.

The WCHS Board voted to move the annual meeting virtually again in consideration of best practices and safety protocols because of the covid-19 pandemic.

Citizens can join the Zoom or call the Washington County Historical Society, 1-479-521-2970 during office hours 1:30 to 4:30 p.m., Tuesday to Thursday, for a Zoom link, or to check your membership status.

Uniquely, WCHS will honor both the 2020 and 2021 Distinguished Citizen Award Winners at this year's virtual ceremony.

Dr. Margaret Clark of Fayetteville and Susan Parks-Spencer of Prairie Grove were the 2020 honorees. Short videos of their nominations and acceptance speeches will also be presented.

Shirley Spears of Cincinnati and Frank Sharp of Fayetteville are the 2021 honorees.

Each of the honorees will be introduced by a three to five minute video of various friends talking about the honorees. Each honoree will then give an acceptance speech previously recorded.

The WCHS will also hold a brief business session, electing a new slate of officers and board of director members.

Members may also renew a 2022-2023 WCHS membership online today, or call the Headquarters House (Tuesday through Thursday) at (479) 521-2970.