Crisp Apples Bring Thoughts of Fall

Have you noticed more apples showing up at the supermarkets? I have and it makes me think of fall. We are fortunate to have apples all year long, but the ones in the fall seem to taste better. And there seems to be a larger selection to choose from. Flavors of apples range from sweet to tart and can be used for a variety of purposes. So pick up some apples and add a touch of autumn to your salads, snacks, sandwiches, main dishes and desserts.

When selecting apples, look for fresh-smelling fruit with blemish-free skins. Choose those that are firm, crisp and well colored. An apple with brown streaks on the skins (called scald) does not affect the quality.

Store apples in a dry, cool place for up to 1 week. For longer storage, refrigerate in a plastic bag for 4 to 6 weeks. If you store them in the fridge, keep them away from lettuce and other delicate produce; apples cause fruits and vegetables to ripen and/or spoil faster.

Apples are a good source of both soluble and insoluble fiber. The soluble fiber is thought to help prevent cholesterol buildup in the lining of blood vessel walls. The insoluble fiber in apples provides bulk in the intestinal tract, holding water to cleanse and move food freely and quickly through the digestive tract.

Although it was once suggested to peel your apples before eating, the thought process has changed. Almost half of the vitamin C content is found just under the skin of the apple, and peeling it removes those much-needed vitamins and minerals. Eating the peeling or skin of the apple also increases the insoluble fiber content and makes you feel fuller.

Apples come in an assortment of colors and textures, in flavors tart to sweet. There are thousands of varieties to choose from. One of the more popular varieties is Red Delicious, named when a nurseryman in 1894 exclaimed, "My that's delicious!" Other varieties include Golden Delicious, Red Rome (Rome Beauty), Granny Smith, McIntosh, Jonathan and Gala.

Select types of apples based on how they will be used: raw (for eating out of hand and adding to salads); cooked (for applesauce, pies and other desserts); or baked whole.

If you are interested in learning more about apples, please contact me at the Howard County Extension Service, University of Arkansas Division of Agriculture located on the second floor of the courthouse. You may also call me at 870-845-7517. I'll be glad to send you an "Arkansas Fresh" fact sheet on Apples. It contains lots of information, plus some yummy recipes.

Skillet Pork and Apples Recipe

1 teaspoon ground cinnamon

1 teaspoon salt

½ teaspoon black pepper

4 (3 to 4-ounce) pork chops

2 teaspoons olive oil

1 Tablespoon margarine

1 medium sliced apple

1/3 cup fat-free, low-sodium chicken broth

Combine first 3 ingredients in a small bowl; sprinkle evenly over pork chops. Heat olive oil in a large non-stick skillet over medium-high heat. Add pork, and cook for 5 to 6 minutes or until browned. Add margarine. Cook 15 to 30 seconds until melted. Add apples and chicken broth. Cover, reduce heat to medium-low, and cook 2 to 3 minutes or until pork is done.

Yield: 4 servings

Nutrition Information per Serving: 280 calories, 15 g fat, 30 g protein, 6 g carbohydrate, 2 g fiber, 670 mg sodium.

