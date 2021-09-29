Cross Country Results

Berryville Back 40

Saturday, Sept. 25

BOYS

Class 4A-5A

TEAM RESULTS 1. Pea Ridge 28; 2. Farmington 29; 3. Prairie Grove 79; 4. Berryville 110.

INDIVIDUAL RESULTS 1. Tian Grant, Pea Ridge, 17:04.20; 2. Mason Gansz, Farmington, 17:30.27; 3. Grandon Grant, Pea Ridge, 17:30.35; 4. Hayden Quintero, Gravette, 17:36.07; 5. Wesley Wilson, Gravette, 17:44.20; 6. Inertia Mugethi, Farmington, 17:52.62; 7. Micah Grusing, Farmington, 17:57.08; 8. Taylor Michie, Farmington, 18:20.23; 9. Troy Ferguson, Pea Ridge, 18:35.73; 10. Elijah Wiggins, Pea Ridge, 18:54.76.

GIRLS

Class 4A-5A

TEAM TOTALS 1. Harrison 36; 2. Pea Ridge 37; 3. Gravette 62; 4. Farmington 79.

INDIVIDUAL RESULTS 1. Liz Vazques, Pea Ridge, 21:06.60; 2. RyLee Raines, Pea Ridge, 21:46.22; 3. Kamree Dye, Pea Ridge, 21:49.38; 4. Elise Bell, Harrison, 21:57.24; 5. Camryn Casey, Harrison, 21:59.42; 6. Ava Nall, Prairie Grove, 22:07.46; 7. Charlie Qualls, Gravette, 22:07.50; 8. Madison Tramell, Harrison, 22:31.13; 9. Sager Clemence, Harrison, 22:31.96; 10. Jordyn Paine, Farmington, 22:33.15.

SILOAM SPRINGS -- The 2021 Panther Cross Country Classic drew a host of competitors with more than 1,600 runners registered in all divisions and 1,380 actually competing and there were more than 100 runners in the Fun Runs.

According to Siloam Springs coach Sharon Jones this year's field represented their biggest event ever and she thanked all the parent volunteers and staff who made it a success.

The Farmington boys finished third while Prairie Grove placed eighth out of 14 teams in the 1A-4A division at the annual Panther Cross Country Classic held Saturday, Sept. 18, at the Simmons Course.

Varsity girls

The Farmington girls finished third in the team standings while competing in the 1A-4A division of the Panther Cross Country Classic.

Gravette and Pea Ridge tied for first place with 40 points in the 1A-4A girls division, with Gravette winning the tiebreaker at the sixth position. Farmington placed third at 65 points, followed by West Fork at 76. Gravette's Julian Whorton finished first in the 1A-4A division with a time of 21:24.47.

Junior High Boys

The Farmington junior high boys placed first in the team standings in the 1A-4A junior high division of the Panther Cross Country Classic held Saturday, Sept. 18 at the Simmons Course. Farmington won the 1A-4A junior high boys division, which featured 162 runners. Malachi Houghton was the top finisher at 11:42.20.

Junior High Girls

The Farmington junior high girls placed xx out of xx teams in the 1A-4A division of the junior high division of the Panther Cross Country Classic.

Providence Academy won the 1A-4A junior high girls division, with Providence's Gabbie Bishop finishing first at 12:28.28. A total of 152 runners competed in the race.

Panther Classic

at Siloam Springs

Saturday, Sept. 18

BOYS

Class 1A-4A

TEAM SCORES 1. Providence Academy 85; 2. West Fork 90; 3. Farmington 101; 4. Ozark Catholic 126; 5. Pea Ridge 138; 6. NWA Classical 142; 7. Green Forest 154; 8. Prairie Grove 195; 9. Haas Hall-Fayetteville 205; 10. Haas Hall-Bentonville 271; 11. Huntsville 284; 12. Elkins 322; 13. Thaden School 344; 14. Gentry 379.

INDIVIDUAL RESULTS 1. Jacen Heiner, Haas Hall-Bentonville, 17:45.54; 2. Sean Worthman, Haas Hall-Fayetteville, 18:06.40; 3. Hayden Quintero, Gravette, 18:23.33; 4. Wesley Wilson, Gravette, 18:33.62; 5. Mason Gansz, Farmington, 18:42.96; 6. Caleb Ryan, Providence, 18:44.51; 7. Isaac Pohlmeier, Ozark Catholic, 18:53.31; 8. Paco Rangel, Green Forest, 18:56.96; 9. Alonzo Rangel, Green Forest, 18:58.56; 10. Ryan Kotoucek, NWA Classical, 19:00.30.

GIRLS

Class 1A-4A

TEAM SCORES 1. Gravette 40*; 2. Pea Ridge 40; 3. Farmington 65; 4. West Fork 76.

* -- declared winner by means of sixth runner tiebreaker

INDIVIDUAL RESULTS 1. Julian Whorton, Gravette, 21:24.47; 2. Makenzie Greenlee, West Fork, 21:49.95; 3. Liz Vazques, Pea Ridge, 21:50.56, 4. RyLee Raines, Pea Ridge, 22:00.61; 5. Molly Weilert, Haas Hall-Fayetteville, 22:53.14; 6. Ava Nall, Prairie Grove, 23:02.13; 7. Charlie Qualls, Gravette, 23:25.47; 8. Jealousy Campbell, Elkins, 23:45.03; 9. Kamree Dye, Pea Ridge, 23:57.59; 10. Anna Kedrowski, Gravette, 24:06.42.

Elkins Invitational

Sept. 11

At Elkins

GIRLS

Class 4A-5A

TEAM SCORES 1. Gravette 56; 2. Shiloh Christian 69; 3. Siloam Springs 71; 4. Pea Ridge 72; 5. Farmington 114.

INDIVIDUAL RESULTS 1. Caroline Hill, Shiloh, 21:16.71; 2. Julian Whorton, Gravette, 21:29.51; 3. Liz Vazques, Pea Ridge, 22:05.35; 4. Ava Nall, Prairie Grove, 22:08.38; 5. Shayla Conley, Siloam Springs, 22:41.70; 6. Ryan Fett, Shiloh, 22:47.41; 7. Carson Austin, Farmington, 23:05.31; 8. Shelby Smith, Siloam, 23:05.74; 9. Anna Kedrowski, Gravette, 23:25.73; 10. Kate Duddleston, Shiloh, 23:28.31.

Class 1A-3A

TEAM SCORES 1. Kingston 45; 2. West Fork 57.

INDIVIDUAL RESULTS 1. Makenzie Greenlee, West Fork, 21:29.05; 2. Aubrey Henderson, Kingston, 22:14.33; 3. Molly Weilert, Haas Hall-Fayetteville, 23:12.89; 4. Jealousy Campbell, Elkins, 23:20.95; 5. Hope Cooper, Kingston, 23:35.02; 6. Kendall Griggs, Providence Academy, 24:04.06; 7. Zoe Erickson, West Fork, 24:15.75; 8. Ellie Bishop, Providence, 24:17.84; 9. Abby Rochelle, West Fork, 24:58.87; 10. Lila Hartness, Kingston, 25:03.58.

BOYS

Class 4A-5A

TEAM SCORES 1. Siloam Springs 22; 2. Pea Ridge 55; 3. Farmington 77; 4. Prairie Grove 152; 5. Huntsville 177.

INDIVIDUAL RESULTS 1. Tian Grant, Pea Ridge, 17:31.43; 2. Levi Fox, Siloam Springs, 17:51.62; 3. Wilson Cunningham, Siloam Springs, 17:51.68; 4. Nathan Hawbaker, Siloam Springs, 18:00.08; 5. Grandon Grant, Pea Ridge, 18:11.77; 6. Noah Granderson, Siloam Springs, 18:21.60; 7. Liam Scott, Siloam Springs, 18:36.16; 8. Mason Gansz, Farmington, 18:37.96; 9. Troy Ferguson, Pea Ridge, 18:38.96; 10. Wesley Wilson, Gravette, 18:40.65