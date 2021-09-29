Farmington Homecoming Court

Submitted Photo/Farmington celebrates Homecoming on Friday, Oct. 1. There will be a pep rally at 9:30 a.m. The ceremony will begin at 6:30 p.m. followed by the game at 7 p.m. against Vilonia. The Homecoming theme is "Roaring '20's." This year's Homecoming Court features (bottom row from left): Elementary Attendants, Evie Scrivner and Tripp Eldridge; second row, sophomore maids, Layla Watkins and MaryLauren Bradley; third row, junior maids, Emma Ortiz, Zoe Nix, and Faith Thomasen; and top row, senior queen candidates, Kate Allyn Cox, Rylee Curran, Anna Johnson, and Kaylee Jones.

Submitted Photo/Farmington celebrates Homecoming on Friday, Oct. 1. There will be a pep rally at 9:30 a.m. The ceremony will begin at 6:30 p.m. followed by the game at 7 p.m. against Vilonia. The Homecoming theme is "Roaring '20's." This year's Homecoming Court features (bottom row from left): Elementary Attendants, Evie Scrivner and Tripp Eldridge; second row, sophomore maids, Layla Watkins and MaryLauren Bradley; third row, junior maids, Emma Ortiz, Zoe Nix, and Faith Thomasen; and top row, senior queen candidates, Kate Allyn Cox, Rylee Curran, Anna Johnson, and Kaylee Jones.

Submitted Photo/Farmington celebrates Homecoming on Friday, Oct. 1. There will be a pep rally at 9:30 a.m. The ceremony will begin at 6:30 p.m. followed by the game at 7 p.m. against Vilonia. The Homecoming theme is "Roaring '20's." This year's Homecoming Court features (bottom row from left): Elementary Attendants, Evie Scrivner and Tripp Eldridge; second row, sophomore maids, Layla Watkins and MaryLauren Bradley; third row, junior maids, Emma Ortiz, Zoe Nix, and Faith Thomasen; and top row, senior queen candidates, Kate Allyn Cox, Rylee Curran, Anna Johnson, and Kaylee Jones.