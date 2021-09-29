Farmington Sweeps Lady Lions

GRAVETTE --The Lady Lions were back in action Sept. 21 when the team squared off against the Farmington Lady Cardinals at the Competition Gym in Gravette for anther 4A conference showdown. While the Lady Lions, lead by head coach Britney Davis, kept the contest close in all three sets, it would be the Lady Cardinals that took the win.

Several missteps by Gravette gave Farmington a small lead in the opening set. But the Lady Lions powered back and tied the first set. Several long volleys ensued but in the end Farmington prevailed taking the set 25-18.

The second set was by far the hardest fought battle of the match. The lead went back and fourth with the Lady Cardinals holding it for a short time. Then a time out by Davis stopped Farmington momentum and Gravette powered back and overtook the lead. Several long volleys, two of which lasted over minute occurred. Just when it looked as though the Lady Lions made a misstep and would lose the point, one of the players made a dive and put the ball back into play. This went on and on until either team bobbled the ball earning a point for the other side.

At 22 all, the Lady Cardinals dropped three straight balls into the Lady Lions side of the court earning the points the team needed to take the second set 25-22.

The third set was almost a mirror image of the first two. But towards the end the Lady Lions began to wide down allowing the Farmington Lady Cardinal the chance to take the final set 25-19 an the conference win in straight sets over the Gravette Lady Lions.

MIKE ECKELS EAGLE-OBSERVER/Farmington junior middle blocker Piper Robinson (left) and senior outside hitter Morgan Brye try to block a Gravette hit on Tuesday, Sept. 21. The Lady Cardinals won in three straight sets 25-18, 25-22, 25-17.

MIKE ECKELS EAGLE-OBSERVER/Farmington junior middle blocker Piper Robinson (left) and senior outside hitter Zoe Nix work the front line offense against Gravette on Tuesday, Sept. 21. Farmington won in three straight sets 25-18, 25-22, 25-17.