First Time Festival Chairman Ronnie Allen Remembered

Editor's note: The following article was written in 2006 by Martha Brock, a former editor of the Lincoln Leader.

LINCOLN -- It started as a celebration.

Just a bunch of guys having coffee in the afternoon.

"This is a great place to live. Scenery is wonderful, people are friendly," was the consensus.

And the Arkansas Apple Festival was born. Apple man Ronnie Allen was named chairman and the ball started to roll.

When to have it was a natural. In the fall when the harvest is in. When the trees have blazed into avenues of color and highways and roadways become corridors of festivity.

And the apple was the natural focus.

The economy of Lincoln and surrounding areas had evolved around the apple industry. In the beginning every little farm, mountaintop and valley had a grove of apple trees. Maybe just for the family's use, but most to sell and make a few dollars.

But then there were the serious orchard men. The Collins, the Holts, the Griscoms, the Reeds, the Shannons and. of course, the Rodgers.

When the railroad came through West Washington County there was transportation to get the fresh apples to market. And then those who could, small farmer and housewife and orchard man, would dry the fruit for another harvest. That was another large project but it saved portions of the harvest and brought in a little more money.

But times changed and before long there were just a few of the big orchards left.

Jonathan Allen, son of first apple festival chairman Ronnie Allen and grandson of longtime horticulturist Forest Rodgers, says he was only about 10 years-old when it all started to happen.

But it was the late 1970s he remembers best. The apple festival had begun with a bang. Everyone was excited, clubs, school kids, business people, clerks in the stores, farmers and housewives, all wanted to make this festival the biggest and best around; wanted to show off their town, wanted to make the festival visitors feel welcome.

They did too. Those first years the town exploded for three days with visitors coming from all directions, counties and states.

People wrote to family and friends, slipped an apple brochure in the envelope, said "come on apple festival weekend." The apple brochures, a colorful little hand booklet, all about apples and Lincoln, were a key component of the festival success. About midsummer they started going out. Some hand carried as vacationers took them along, left them on counters and benches and bus stops in almost every state, most shipped to tourist centers for distribution to state parks all over Arkansas.

But Jonathan was just a boy then. It was the business he remembers most. A family business.

His job was bottling the honey. It was apple blossom honey packaged in clear bottles and displayed on lighted cases in the saloon at Apple Town. Since the drink of choice was the fresh sweet apple cider, pressed on the orchard property, it may have been a surprise to some that Forest picked a whiskey flask as the bottle to use. But as anyone from those early days can tell you it just made the whole atmosphere more fun.

Jonathan said Appletown and the saloon were designed around the television western town of "Gunsmoke." There was the long slick bar, kept glistening with varnish and daily polishing, Miss Kitty and Festus with a "regular" parked at the player piano made it authentic. They weren't real though, just life size mannequins that were always ready for a photo op with a customer.

Appletown apples provided jobs for 50-60 people during major picking and packing time, said Jonathan. It was good money for a student to go to school on, a housewife to buy clothes for her family, or just good money for the extras in a family.

Jonathan remembers his family and friends Delphia Basden, Lloyd and Opal Rodgers, Wilma Caswell, working in the packing house.

"We (in Lincoln) were all just so close knit, like a family, an Apple Festival seemed the natural way to celebrate and share the love we had for the country," he said.

After the apples were graded and packed then it was time to ship, he said.

"I was maybe 14, 15 years old, and we would load out apples about all night ... begin about 7 p.m. and keep at it till they were all gone.

"The apples were loaded in large crates and hauled out on big semis," said Jonathan.

Up to then apples were king. It was a clean wholesome business that provided livelihood to many branches of the community. Lincoln's business community benefited from it and people liked having the orchards as part of their scenario.

Since Appletown was already a hub of the local industry, Ronnie was the natural choice for the first committee chairman. That first year was all groundwork. The publicity had to be set in place, the agenda for the three-day festival worked out, concessions arranged for the expected thousands of people.

And above all the festival had to show a profit.

Everyone had a job. There were volunteer committee heads for every arm of the festival and every chairman had a volunteer committee. They met every month, gave their reports and shared ideas.

In October 1975 it all came together. The crowds exceeded expectations, the parade was a wonder of floats, horses and antique cars. Then there were the clowns and the wagons and-- well, you name it. The apple auction made money. It should have. The competition was stiff and the apples were grown, picked and polished just for that special day. The arts and crafts booths brought in some finances. The concessions did well.

Attention to detail was prevalent. Even to maintenance. The cleanup crew were on it. Oversize apple crates were set on each corner of the square and barrels were strategically placed. Crews came in regularly, emptied the trash and carried it off.

When it was all over, on Monday morning, Lincoln folks looked around, pinched themselves and said, "Did we really have 60,000 people here this weekend?" The square and town were so clean.

"Let's do it again," they agreed.

And so they have.