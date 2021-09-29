Following Correct Stripes

PRAIRIE GROVE -- Three different scores got reported featuring two touchdowns and three extra-point kicks that didn't exist for Green Forest which Prairie Grove defeated 38-6 to open 4A-1 Conference play Friday.

With both teams nicknamed Tigers confusion manifested. More than one media outlet reported the final score as 40-21, creating an illusion of 15 points Green Forest never scored. Others listed it as 36-6. erroneously subtracting two points from Prairie Grove's total which reached 38 on a field goal in the fourth quarter.

The actual score can be found by following the correct stripes and talking to the Prairie Grove coaches.

In reality Prairie Grove dominated the contest defensively, getting individual exploits from a variety of positions while limiting Green Forest to 110 yards of total offense and marking the second straight week Prairie Grove held an opponent to less than 200 yards of total offense. Stilwell, Okla., had 198 yards in week three.

"Rhett Marrell had two solos and six assists to lead us with eight total tackles. David Stephens and Matthew Velasco both had fumble recoveries and Spencer Allen blocked blocked their P.A.T.," said Prairie Grove defensive coordinator Craig Laird.

Veteran Tiger head coach Danny Abshier hailed those efforts as well, noting Allen was scout team "player of the week."

"He's always trying really hard and it kind of shows when he gets in there and blocks a P.A.T.," Abshier said.

Semrad's pick showcased his athletic ability and had opposite effects on each set of Tigers. The turnover demoralized Green Forest while energizing Prairie Grove.

"It was a really nice one, too. He laid out and caught it right on the sideline," Abshier said. "That fired us up. The fumble recovery by David Stephens fired us up, too."

For all those plays making the highlight reel, another occurred on a long touchdown run by Coner Whetsell that got called back by a questionable penalty with holding called on the backside.

Offensive lineman Ryder Orr hustled downfield and laid a pancake block on a defender taking him out of the play at the Green Forest 15 after Whetsell eluded a defensive back who had an angle on him at the 20. He stopped, utilized Orr's block and cut back to reach the end zone.

"That was about 60 yards downfield. Corbin Bowling does that, too. It's nice when you've got people escorting them downfield," Abshier said.

Prairie Grove assumed a 14-0 lead on touchdown runs by Ethan Miller and Whetsell after the first quarter and matched that point production with quarterback Paytin Higgins and Colin Faulk running for touchdowns in the second quarter to take a 28-0 advantage into halftime. Prairie Grove added another touchdown when Faulk broke a 64-yard run to the house and Higgins' point-after kick in the third quarter to establish a 35-0 margin and activate a running clock with the sportsmanship rule in effect.

Offensively senior halfback Faulk led the way by carrying the football seven times, gaining 107 yards and scoring a pair of touchdowns for Prairie Grove. Landon Semrad made three receptions for 62 yards.

Prairie Grove rolled up 385 yards of total offense with its Wing-T attack generating 264 yards on the ground. Fullback Coner Whetsell (8 carries, 40 yards), quarterback Higgins and wingback Miller (6 carries, 58 yards) also contributed rushing touchdowns for Prairie Grove.

Prairie Grove celebrates Homecoming this week with a coronation ceremony prior to a 7 p.m. kickoff against Gravette, a team Abshier said presents a different set of problems than previous opponents.

"Their defensive line really goes hard and forward. They're a more mobile defensive line than what we've been seeing," he said.

Abshier wants to see individual improvement from each player carrying out their assignments each week and has noticed that offensively over recent weeks.

"We look a little crisper. We're hitting the hole better. Our linemen are doing a better job. We're seeing improvement," he said.

Velasco continues to impress his head coach with his savvy, attitude and execution.

"He's pretty important to us. He's very polite and very helpful to his teammates. He's really likes the game," Abshier said.

PRAIRIE GROVE 38, GREEN FOREST 6

Prairie Grove^--^14^14^7^3^--^38

Green Forest^--^0^0^0^6^--^6

First Quarter

Prairie Grove -- Ethan Miller 15-yard run (Paytin Higgins kick), 9:03.

Prairie Grove -- Coner Whetsell 6-yard run (Paytin Higgins kick), 0:08.

Second Quarter

Prairie Grove -- Paytin Higgins 8-yard run (Paytin Higgins kick), 9:31.

Prairie Grove -- Colin Faulk 7-yard run (Paytin Higgins kick), 3:43.

Third Quarter

Prairie Grove -- Colin Faulk 64-yard run (Paytin Higgins kick), 6:08.

Fourth Quarter

Prairie Grove -- Paytin Higgins 28-yard field goal, 8:40.

Green Forest -- touchdown (kick blocked)

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING -- Prairie Grove, Colin Faulk 7-107, Ethan Miller 6-58, Coner Whetsell 8-40, Conner Hubbs 4-18, Paytin Higgins 2-16, Rhett Marrell 3-14, Camden Patterson 2-10, Luke Vance 1-2.

PASSING -- Prairie Grove, Camden Patterson 4-6-46-0-0, Paytin Higgins 4-6-75-0-1. Totals 6-12-121-0-1.

RECEIVING -- Prairie Grove, Landon Semrad 3-62, Matthew Velasco 1-17, Colin Faulk 1-17, Coner Whetsell 1-11, Conner Hubbs 1-10, Ethan Miller 1-6.