Golfers Complete District Tournament

FARMINGTON -- Farmington rising senior Rhett South qualified for the USGA Junior Amateur at Pinehurst, N.C., by shooting a 69, which put him three strokes under par, at the Shadow Valley Golf Course in Rogers on June 27. Classmate Clayton Antwine, who like South competes as part of the Cardinal high school team, served as his caddie.

4A-1 Conference Tournament

At Highlands Golf Course, Bella Vista

Boys

Team Results

Shiloh Christian 248

Gravette 250

Farmington 256

Harrison 270

Berryville 287

Pea Ridge 297

Huntsville 315

Prairie Grove 353

Individual Results

Braxton Muldoon, Gravette 76

Rhett South, Farmington 77

Brant Fowler, Shiloh Christian 78

Girls

Team Results

Harrison 291

Shiloh Christian 309

Farmington 322

Berryville 331

Gravette 353

Pea Ridge 363

Prairie Grove 390

Individual Results

Haillie Marseilles, Harrison 89

Riley Richardson, Harrison 89

Lauren Eldridge, Shiloh Christian 91