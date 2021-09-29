Golfers Complete District Tournament

FARMINGTON -- Farmington rising senior Rhett South qualified for the USGA Junior Amateur at Pinehurst, N.C., by shooting a 69, which put him three strokes under par, at the Shadow Valley Golf Course in Rogers on June 27. Classmate Clayton Antwine, who like South competes as part of the Cardinal high school team, served as his caddie.
4A-1 Conference Tournament
At Highlands Golf Course, Bella Vista
Boys
Team Results
Shiloh Christian 248
Gravette 250
Farmington 256
Harrison 270
Berryville 287
Pea Ridge 297
Huntsville 315
Prairie Grove 353
Individual Results
Braxton Muldoon, Gravette 76
Rhett South, Farmington 77
Brant Fowler, Shiloh Christian 78
Girls
Team Results
Harrison 291
Shiloh Christian 309
Farmington 322
Berryville 331
Gravette 353
Pea Ridge 363
Prairie Grove 390
Individual Results
Haillie Marseilles, Harrison 89
Riley Richardson, Harrison 89
Lauren Eldridge, Shiloh Christian 91