Historical Society To Honor Distinquished Citizens

The two Distinguished Citizens of 2021 to be honored by the Washington County Historical Society on Sunday, Oct. 3, are both seasoned veterans at building coalitions and sustaining communities, while linking their efforts with a firm thread of local history.

Frank Sharp of Fayetteville and Shirley Spears of Cincinnati, the WCHS designees for 2021, each have a long resume of community involvement, history and public service.

They will be honored at the virtual meeting, held remotely due to the covid-19 resurgence, on a webinar found on the Society's webpage and from its membership.

Finding speakers to give testimonials of each of these honorees' works was not hard, only editing down the superlatives given about each honoree within a three-to-five-minute video, that was the difficult task at hand for Dustin Seaton, first vice president for membership of the Washington County Historical Society.

A biography of each of the honorees follows:

Shirley Spears

Born in Tulsa, Okla., and via way of a California sojourn for the first three years of her life, Shirley Spears' family left the west coast shipyards following World War II to settle the young family in Cincinnati, in western Washington County.

As firmly transplanted by her father in bringing the family to Arkansas, Spears has been forever helping improve the area which she calls home – western Washington County.

Spears is the current president of the Cincinnati Arkansas Heritage Researchers, an avid group to piece together the told and untold story of development in the Cincinnati area from its earliest days of being in Lovely County. The most notable and exhausting historical facet of establishing the western Washington County history was the moving of the Cherokee Line (the boundary of the Indian Nation), that was moved eastward several times, sending more and more settlers back to western Arkansas from their farms established in Indian Territory prior to Arkansas statehood in 1836.

As the chair of the Cincinnati Arkansas Heritage Researchers, Spears conducts these meetings with great skill, helping families of early settlers piece together their family memories into validated history.

She is also a founding member of the Out-in-The-County Committee of the Washington County Historical Society, a group that meets at various sites to discuss the history of smaller communities within Washington County.

Dee Ness, of Farmington, who has been the society's Committee Chair of the Out-In-The-County Committee, offers praise of the honoree:

"Shirley has always been a very welcoming and friendly member of this committee, greeting first time attendees with enthusiasm and welcoming all stories of history in Washington County," Ness said in a recent interview.

A project Spears is fiercely working on, even during this covid outbreak, is putting together a more specific timeline of events within the Cincinnati community and especially revising the "History of Cincinnati, Arkansas" from the work of the late Juanita Wilson.

Spears is also an administrator on the Facebook group called Cincinnati Arkansas Heritage Researcher, which has almost 500 members all across the nation.

But it's not just paper shuffling and fact gathering for Spears, be it in print or in cyberspace.

She helped with the legwork to assist in getting the Harrell Cemetery on the Arkansas Register of Historic Places, as well as mapping old roads and traces of old roads and trails such as the Military/Line Road, and the Tahlequah to Fayetteville Road, two important yet largely preserved roadways linking Fayetteville to the Indian Nation capitol.

She has placed a historical marker at the new Cincinnati Fire Station and Community Center Complex to remember those who lost their lives in the 2010 tornado that hit Cincinnati.

Spears also assisted in the writing of the book, "Three Longs and a Short," the history of the Cincinnati Telephone Company, now defunct.

Frank Sharp

Much of the same active spirit of community involvement with history can be said about Frank Sharp, the other WCHS Distinguished Citizen of 2021.

Sharp's family and the history of the Ozark Mountain Smokehouse is as near a folklore tale of one pioneering family as is the reality of his contributions to helping preserve a way of life he learned on Kessler Mountain (between Fayetteville and Farmington).

His family moved from Texas to Arkansas in the 1940s, buying raw land on Kessler Mountain where they raised "cattle, hogs, geese, turkeys, ducks and chickens, the old way," Sharp said in a published interview years ago about his family. "They raised two children and we sold cream and eggs in town (Fayetteville)."

Sharp's father took one of his smoked turkeys to a family gathering in Texas where members raved about the taste of the sliced, smoked turkey on sandwich bread.

A new attempt to smoke Ozark meats and sell the hams, turkeys and other meats via mail order, mainly during the Christmas holiday season, soon became a lucrative business.

After a college degree in chemical engineering, he returned to Kessler Mountain with his wife Sarah and their four children in the 1960s.

Sharp in 1969 opened his first store, selling meats, sandwiches, jams and jellies, all with an Ozark theme, flair and taste, near Winslow on old U.S. 71 (two decades before a four-lane by-pass would render that busy highway to a seldom traveled scenic route). The business grew to 12 retail stores throughout the state.

Community involvement and charitable giving were two engrained lessons learned from his parents, Sharp says.

He learned historic preservation or "rabble rousing" from associations with the late Cyrus Sutherland, to get the Fayetteville Square's old Post Office saved from demolition. The duo got the building designated a national historic building.

Serving on the City Board of Directors in the 1970s, Sharp was always on the alert for self-help groups to come to Fayetteville and Northwest Arkansas. As the bevy of charitable groups grew to match the influx of population, transforming Northwest Arkansas from a sleepy Ozarks region to now the state's second largest city (Fayetteville) and the two-county area of Benton and Washington Counties to rival the Central Arkansas region, Sharp grew coalitions of these diverse new people with area natives.

Among the many organizations Sharp has helped is the Northwest Arkansas Land Trust, a nonprofit that has a goal "to work collaboratively and tirelessly to ensure that the NWA region's abundant scenic beauty, clean air, clean water, wildlife habitat, outdoor recreation and prosperity of the current and future generations."

To prove his commitment, Sharp has donated much of the 18,000 square foot Ozark Smokehouse off Hoot Owl Road in between Fayetteville and Farmington to the Land Trust.

Sharp also has sought to help preserve much of the Mount Kessler area into a park of protected woodlands. After a 200-acre donation was made for a public park on a portion of the mountain, Sharp helped spearhead a drive that resulted in a drive for the remaining 800 acres to be preserved. Most of that was done by a matching grant from the Walton Family Foundation for over 350 acres of pristine land on Mount Kessler, almost tripling the size of the planned park.

Some of the trees in this area have been core tested by the UA Geology Department to have dated back to 1724.

Sharp has many awards and accolades from the Fayetteville, University of Arkansas and Northwest Arkansas groups over the years.

"His service to his fellow man and the preservation of historic sites is only a portion of his being named the Distinguished Citizen for 2021 of the Washington County Historical Society," said Jim Spillars, president of the Washington County Historical Society.

On the video, to be shown on Sunday afternoon, Oct. 2, both Spears and Sharp will give short acceptance speeches following videotaped accolades from friends and others in the community, said Spillars.