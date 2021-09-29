Junk At The Mill, Free Admission, Free Parking

PRAIRIE GROVE -- Junk at the Mill had to cancel its 2020 fall show because of covid-19 concerns, but it is gearing up for what organizers hope will be their biggest event yet.

Neta Faddis, coordinator, said the June 2021 show was the largest so far and it's looking like the fall one will have just as many vendors, if not more. She said 50 vendors already had signed up for the fair.

"Everybody is excited," Faddis said. "In June, it was the best show we've ever had. One vendor brought 125 metal pieces of artwork and went home with only 12. Everyone almost sold out."

This is the sixth year for the fall Junk at the Mill. The event will be held 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Friday, Oct. 1, and Saturday, Oct. 2, at the Washington County Milling Co., on Mock Street.

Faddis describes Junk at the Mill as a "family oriented event." It does not have an admission fee and parking is free.

"All our vendors, we're like a big family. Everyone knows everyone and everybody helps everybody."

Faddis said the 2021 show will have many returning vendors, as well as lots of new vendors.

One of the new vendors will have about 250 pumpkins of all varieties, sizes and colors, Faddis said.

Another new vendor is coming who makes handmade guitars.

Other items that will be available at Junk at the Mill include jewelry made out of clay, vintage furniture, metal artwork, items made out of cedar, walnut and other types of wood, handmade goat milk soap, handmade face and skincare products, custom print tshirts and engraved water bottles, handcrafted toys and a booth with boutique clothing.

Food vendors this year include a caramel corn vendor and another one that will sell a variety of products, such as corndogs and pulled pork sandwiches.

Faddis said the event also will continue its hidden key contest. Each day, a skeleton key will be hidden in one of the booths. The person who finds the key will receive a $100 bill.

"Everyone has a ball hunting for the key," Faddis said.

Junk at the Mill is so named because it is located at the Washington County Milling Co., an old milling structure that was built in 1919. Marcus Nall, who grew up in Prairie Grove, purchased the building in 2011, and spent the next five years remodeling and renovating the structure with the goal to keep it as historically accurate as possible.

Nall retained the original name of the business, the Washington County Milling Co. Today, Washington County Milling Co. is an event center for activities such as family reunions, wedding receptions and community events.

Nall has said in the past that he came up with the idea for Junk at the Mill as another way to draw people to come see the historic building, which is the only remaining flour mill structure in Prairie Grove.

FILE PHOTO Washington County Milling Co., now restored as an event center, was built as a flour mill in 1919. At one time, mills in Prairie Grove were turning out 2.4 million pounds of flour each year.

Donna Graham of Farmington looks over quilts and quilted pillows at this booth while browsing at the 2019 Junk at the Mill held at the Washington County Milling Co., in Prairie Grove. The 2021 show will be Friday and Saturday.

FILE PHOTO The Washington County Milling Co., a former flour mill built in 1919, will be filled with vendors and food during Junk at the Mill this weekend on Friday and Saturday. Vendors will be inside the building and outside. Admission and parking are free.