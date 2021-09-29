Junkin' For 10 Years

PRAIRIE GROVE -- Dee Wright of Farmington is celebrating her tenth year as a self-described junker.

"I've always loved junking and flea marketing," Wright said as she is in her final preparations for the fall version of The Junk Ranch in Prairie Grove.

Wright's booth is called Pink Pearl Vintage, so named after her favorite color, pink, and after her great-grandmother, Pearl.

Wright has participated in The Junk Ranch since its first one on Centerpoint Church Road just outside Prairie Grove on June 8, 2017. She's set up booths at The Junk Ranch every time since then, including the spring shows and two Holly Jolly Christmas shows, and also maintains two booths at Daisies and Olives in downtown Prairie Grove.

She started her junk excursions in 2011, going to flea markets, yard sales, thrift stores, craft fairs and estate sales and auctions, looking for items to either refinish or repurpose, or to purchase for her vintage booths.

Wright said she mostly looks for vintage items, preferably "shabby chic" or "granny chic."

"I'm looking for family treasures. I don't tend to sell my family's stuff but am looking for other families' treasures," she said.

Some treasures include old quilts, old books, Pyrex dishes, antique furniture or just old furniture that can be painted and refurbished.

Bohemian items are very popular right now, and Wright said she's been on the lookout for those for her booths. Bohemian, according to one website, thespruce.com, is a personal and unconventional style of decorating a living space. A boho style of clothes refers to the lifestyles of those living in the 1960s and 1970s and examples include long flowing or tiered skirts and dresses, peasant blouses and embroidery or beading.

The Junk Ranch is one of Wright's favorite shows.

"Of all the shows I've been to, it's affordable and has a little bit of everything. Amy and Julie (owners) make it so there's not so much of the same thing."

The Junk Ranch has an energy to it that's fun and it has a great atmosphere, Wright added.

She's continued junking and going to shows because she said she likes to talk to people and loves it when she helps people find treasures they are seeking.

Two examples, she recalls. She had one plate, didn't think it would sell but decided to take it anyway to a show.

"This lady said, 'I've been looking for this plate.' It validates what I'm doing. What I'm doing is for a reason," Wright said.

Another time, she had an old Golden Book of the story, Charlotte's Web.

"This is a book lots of people have. But this young lady told me, 'I have to have this. It reminds me of when I was little.'"

Wright said that's why she purchases such items. She believes there's someone out there looking just for that one piece.

For The Junk Ranch, Wright will have four tents filled with items. She describes it as a "hot mess" but said there really is a rhyme and reason to it. One tent will have Christmas items; another will have a Halloween or fall theme; there will be a vintage tent; the fourth tent is industrial or more "manly," she said.

Drop by Pink Pearl Vintage during The Junk Ranch, Oct. 1-2, at 11195 Centerpoint Church Road.

COURTESY PHOTO Dee Wright's father found all these old, wooden sleds during a year's time of junking on behalf of his daughter in West Virginia. Vintage Christmas items are popular at The Junk Ranch. Wright will have a Christmas booth at the vintage ranch Oct. 1-2 in Prairie Grove.