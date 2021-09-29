Lincoln Mask Mandate Remains In Place

LINCOLN -- Lincoln School Board did not make any changes to the district's mask mandate during its Sept. 20 meeting.

Lincoln school nurse Emily Robbins gave the board an update on the number of students and staff who have had positive covid test results and the number of students and staff who have had to quarantine because of close contact with someone infected with the virus.

So far this year, the district has had eight positive cases for staff and six have had to quarantine. For students, through Sept. 20, 53 have tested positive for covid and 101 have had to quarantine.

Robbins, who serves as the district's covid point of contact with the Arkansas Department of Health, said Lincoln schools have had a total of 61 positive cases through Sept. 20, compared to 74 positive cases for the entire 2020-21 school year.

The difference shows that the new delta variant of covid-19 is affecting more children this year, compared to the original variant last year, Robbins said.

Without the mask mandate, Lincoln would have had to send home 359 students and 45 staff members to quarantine so far this year because of close contact with someone who tested positive for covid, Robbins said.

As a comparison, Robbins gave information from Siloam Springs School District, which does not have a mask mandate. To date, Siloam Springs, which she acknowledged is a larger district, has had 202 positive cases for students and 44 positive cases for staff. For close contacts, 1,200 Siloam Springs students and 46 staff members have had to quarantine this year.

"I feel like we're doing a great job, comparatively to other school districts," Robbins said.

She said the Arkansas Department of Health is projecting the delta variant will begin to level off in late October to early November, but a new strain, call the mu variant, now has started circulating in the state, and she didn't know how that could impact cases.

Robbins provided a letter to the school board from Dr. Joseph Thompson, president and CEO of Arkansas Center for Health Improvement and a professor with UAMS Colleges of Medicine and Public Health.

Thompson said Lincoln School District is in the second highest level of infection with more than 68 newly infected individuals per 10,000 residents in the past two weeks (as of Sept. 16).

He pointed out the covid vaccine is available for children 12 years old and up, but children under 12 are unprotected and "need to be safeguarded with what we know works -- masks, distancing, good hygiene, and increased ventilation."

While the state is in a surge with the delta variant, Thompson recommended the board consider masking for 45 to 60 days until the surge subsides.

"The current public health threat posed by the virus requires everyone to contribute to safety at school," Thompson said in his letter. "Therefore, to achieve a safe and less disrupted education environment you need all students and staff to mask up."

Following Robbins' presentation, Mary Ann Spears, superintendent of schools, reminded board members they were going to revisit the mask mandate each month to see if they wanted to make any changes.

"Seems like it's working," said board Vice President Kenneth Albright, who was presiding at the meeting in the absence of President Oleta Danforth.

Lincoln School Board voted in a special meeting Aug. 11 to require masks for all students and staff while attending school or at a school function that is inside a school building or facility and to wear face masks when riding in school-provided transportation.

In other action last week, the school board approved the 2021-22 budget. For expenses, the budget shows $7.6 million for salaries and benefits, $2.9 million for the operating fund, $180,000 for the building fund, $739,000 for debt service, $2.4 million for the federal fund and $838,000 for food service.

The board also voted to hire Architecture Plus for future building projects and approved a recommendation to employ First Seurity Beardsley for a three-year contract as the district's financial advisors.