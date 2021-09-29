PG Council Discusses Federal Aid Money

PRAIRIE GROVE -- After some discussion last week, Prairie Grove City Council members agreed that the city should use its money from the American Rescue Plan for infrastructure needs, employee premium pay for the pandemic and a one-time payment to Central Emergency Medical Service.

Prairie Grove is receiving about $1.3 million in two installments. It already has received the first installment of $696,000, and the second installment should be received in 2022. All money has to be spent by Dec. 31, 2024.

Council member Rick Ault recommended the council consider "some personnel appreciation" for city employees.

Larry Oelrich, city administrative assistant, said he would put together recommendations for the council's October meeting. The Arkansas Municipal League is recommending that any premium pay be calculated on the number of hours eligible employees worked during the pandemic.

In an email to council members, Oelrich said premium pay for essential workers is a qualified use of the federal money. The law allows an amount up to $13 per hour to be paid to an eligible worker in addition to the wages the employee otherwise received, for work performed during the covid-19 public health emergency. The amount cannot exceed $25,000 per eligible worker.

Essential workers are those in critical infrastructure sections who regularly perform in-person work, interact with others at work or physically handle items handled by others.

Looking at the definition of an essential worker, Oelrich said all city workers would meet that description. He said it would cost about $130,000 per $1 in premium pay if all employees are compensated equally for hours worked during that period. The premium pay would be given one time only.

Chuck Wiley, public works manager, said he would put together infrastructure projects for the federal covid funds and present those to the council. According to the guidelines for the money, critical infrastructure sectors include public health and safety, sanitation and transportation. Investments in water, sewer and broadband infrastructure are eligible expenses for the rescue funds.

Mayor Sonny Hudson, who serves on the executive board for Central EMS, recommended the one-time payment for the agency. Hudson said Central EMS plans to reach out to all cities that use the service, asking for a one-time payment from the federal money.

Hudson said he would like for Prairie Grove to lead the way on that request.

Hudson said the city will have to make sure it follows all regulations for spending the federal funds. The advice from the Municipal League is that cities will be audited on their expenditures and cities want to make sure to do it the "right way," Hudson said, adding, "They (auditors) will be very picky."

In other action, the council passed a resolution authorizing the city to submit a grant application to the Arkansas Economic Development Commission for Prairie Grove Senior Activity and Wellness Center. Catherine Baker with the commission said she will submit applications for two community grants, one for a walk-in freezer and cooler for the senior center and the other to upgrade the kitchen and improve drainage at the front of the building.

The council also voted to hire Garver engineering firm for its city planning study, to accept a proposal from Municode for revising the city's website and providing codification services and approved the annual 5-mill property tax for the general fund.

The council approved an agreement with Washington Water Authority for billing sewer customers. The authority will prepare reports of monthly water usage for its customers who use the city's sewer system and provide that report to the city. For this service, the city will pay WWA $2.50 per city sewer customer per month. This $2.50 will be passed onto the customer.

In addition, the council amended the city's procurement policy to give city officials the authority to make purchases up to $35,000 without having to seek competitive bids. The policy complies with the current state procurement law.

The council went into executive session for about 20 minutes but did not take any action after returning to public session.