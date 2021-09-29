PG School Board Lifts Mask Mandate

PRAIRIE GROVE -- After about a 35-minute discussion on whether to continue the mask mandate because of covid-19 or make masks optional, Prairie Grove School Board voted 5-2 last week to lift the mandate for now, with further assessments to come in the future.

In August, the board voted 4-2 to require all students and staff to wear masks while attending school or during indoor school functions.

Board members Matt Hargis and Bart Orr voted against a mask mandate in August and at last week's Sept. 21 meeting, both said they still felt the same way.

"I personally still think it's a parent's choice," Hargis said. "I think we're overstepping as a society when it comes to masks."

Hargis said he believes parents are so mad about mask mandates because their children are required to wear a mask and then they still may have to quarantine.

"If I as a parent choose to send my kid to school without a mask, I'm making that assumption and I'm taking that risk," Hargis said. "You tell me I have to send my kid home for 10 days, so be it. That's the way I felt a month ago and it hasn't changed."

Orr said he believes masks are a hindrance to education.

Hargis, Orr and board members J.C. Dobbs, Shawn Shrum and William Dick voted to make masks optional. Board President Casie Ruland and board member Whitney Bryant voted against the motion.

Superintendent Reba Holmes provided some information to the board for its discussion on masks.

"This is you guys' discussion, and I'll be glad to answer questions, if I can," Holmes said.

The information included a letter from Dr. Joseph Thompson, president and CEO of the Arkansas Center for Health Improvement and a professor with UAMS Colleges of Medicine and Public Health.

Thompson recommended that Prairie Grove continue a mask requirement until the district's rate of infection is very low in an effort to maintain in-person learning.

Thompson's letter, dated Sept. 15, said Prairie Grove School District was currently in the highest level of infection with more than 121 newly infected individuals per 10,000 residents during the past two weeks. When a community's infection rate is high, it is almost certain there are infected students in the classroom, Thompson said.

Covid cases for Prairie Grove schools show that for August, there were seven cases for staff and one had to quarantine. Another 17 staff members did not have to quarantine when they were exposed to someone who tested positive because they were wearing masks or were vaccinated. Through Sept. 15, there have been three positive cases for staff and one quarantine.

For student totals, for August, there were 55 covid cases, and 261 students had to quarantine. Another 272 students did not have to quarantine because they were wearing masks or were vaccinated. Through Sept. 15, there have been 33 covid cases, with 107 students having to quarantine. Another 227 students did not have to quarantine because they were wearing masks or were vaccinated.

Holmes said guidelines from the Arkansas Department of Health and CDC are that if a student or staff member tests positive for covid-19, any kids or staff who are in close contact with that person (6 feet or closer for 15 minutes) do not have to quarantine if both are wearing face masks that cover the mouth and nose.

There have been some requests to change the quarantine guidelines but none has been approved yet, Holmes said.

Dobbs said he realizes it is a parent's choice to some degree but noted if there is not conformity, then the district loses the ability to keep students from having to quarantine.

"It's not about trying to take anything away. You're trying to keep kids in school. It's not the aspect of taking something away from the parents," Dobbs said.

He added, "We all know this is a no-win vote. It's a no-win discussion."

Ruland said she wants to do what was best for Prairie Grove and its students.

"We can all agree we want kids at school," she said.

She noted that infection rates for all those living in the Prairie Grove School District have improved, in spite of the Clothesline Fair, the county fair and ballgames.

"We've come from purple to red, even with a lot going on in our town," Ruland said. "I hope it's getting better. I pray for it everyday."

In voting against the motion to make masks optional, Ruland and Bryant both said they would like to wait one more month and look at the cases and quarantine numbers again.

"I still feel our numbers are such, we'd still have a lot of kids have to quarantine (without masks)," Bryant said.