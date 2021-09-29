Police Report

Andrew Norton, 34, of Little Rock, was cited Sept. 3 in connection with passing a stopped school bus.

Russell Fellows, 26, of Fayetteville, was cited Sept. 4 on a warrant for failure to pay.

Kelly Hodge, 36, of Prairie Grove, was cited Sept. 6 on a warrant for failure to pay.

David Flanagan, 34, of Lincoln, was arrested Sept. 7 on a warrant for failure to appear.

Jamie McDaniel, 28, of Prairie Grove, was cited Sept. 13 on a warrant for contempt of court.

Tyler Bradley, 25, of West Fork, was cited Sept. 13on a warrant for failure to appear.

Adam Garcia, 35, of Fayetteville, was cited Sept. 13 on a warrant for failure to pay.

Sasha Torres, 39, of Prairie Grove, was cited on a warrant for failure to pay.

Matthew Terrell, 20, of Fletcher, Okla., was arrested Sept. 13 on a warrant for failure to appear.

Ricky Veal, 51, of Cane Hill, was cited Sept. 13 on a warrant for failure to pay.

Deari Moreland, 32, of Spring, Texas, was cited Sept. 13 on a warrant for failure to pay.

Matthew Burgess, 23, of Prairie Grove, was arrested Sept. 14 in connection with public intoxication, disorderly conduct.

Jose Carillo, 20, of Westville, Okla., was cited Sept. 16 on a warrant for failure to pay.

Hayden Stewart, 30, of Prairie Grove, was cited Sept. 15 on a warrant for failure to appear.

Justin Gabrick, 29, of Springdale, was cited Sept. 15 on a warrant for failure to appear.

Tara Stewart, 29, of Fayetteville, was cited Sept. 16 on a warrant for failure to pay.

Hunter Boger, 28, of Prairie Grove, was cited Sept. 16 on a warrant for failure to pay.