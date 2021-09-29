Take The Time For Downtown Prairie Grove

The earliest accounts of settlement in what is now Prairie Grove date back to the late 1820s. In 1829, the Reverend Andrew Buchanan, "Uncle Buck" as he was known, came to Prairie Grove after hearing about a large bountiful spring located in a grove of trees in a beautiful valley.

When he arrived, the land was already occupied by a man named Tom Wagnon who had laid stake to the spring.

Wagnon, in respect for the preacher, agreed that if he could find another suitable piece of replacement land, he would let the Reverend keep the spring for a trade.

Uncle Buck agreed to the terms of the trade, Wagnon wanted him to travel to his new place of settlement and preach two good redemption sermons in exchange for the land.

Andrew Buchanan soon established a church and many new settlers started coming to the valley to live. Among the famous reported to have visited the spring, included: Sam Houston, Resin Bowie, Jeff Davis, Winfield Scott, and Chief Sequoyah.

The spring is still visible in Mock Park, located in downtown, and looks much as it did at the turn of the century. The spring was longtime a gathering spot, where locals would drink from the cool waters and socialize.

In 1933, the spring became the first source of water for the newly constructed water treatment and distribution system.

The City is also known for its historical and tragic past. Recognized nationally as one of America's most intact Civil War battlefields, Prairie Grove Battlefield State Park protects the battle site and interprets the Battle of Prairie Grove, where on December 7, 1862, the Confederate Army of the Trans-Mississippi clashed with the Union Army of the Frontier in a day of fierce fighting.

More than 2,500 soldiers lost their lives that day, and as darkness fell, confederate troops, outmanned and out of ammunition retreated south under the cover of darkness.

Today, Prairie Grove is dotted with an array of antique shops, vintage finds and retailers specializing in collectables, which makes the city a perfect fit between Junk Ranch, Junk at the Mill and the Arkansas Apple Festival in Lincoln. From the moment you turn onto Highway 62B and make the drive to the quaint Main Street, hospitality abounds, and so do the finds for the avid collector.

There are many unique shops to explore. Take the time to visit Prairie Grove. It is truly hometown U.S.A.

Source: www.prairiegrovearkansas.org

COURTESY PHOTO Downtown Prairie Grove in 1910. Parts of the downtown area have been named to the National Register of Historic Places.