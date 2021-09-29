FARMINGTON -- Mired in flags and backed up to its own three trailing by 25 points Farmington's football team demonstrated an unshakeable will to win and rallied to defeat Harrison, 36-35.

The resurgence visibly manifested in the person of left tackle Jackson Boudrey, who asserted himself by pancaking a Goblin on Caden Elsik's 3-yard run four plays earlier after Sam Wells ended a Harrison drive with an interception falling down at the Cardinal eight.

"We just dug ourselves a hole. Harrison has a lot of good playmakers. They got us several times on plays we had worked. We just weren't able to make the play. In the second half we were able to make play in every phase of the game," said Farmington coach J.R. Eldridge who noted Boudrey's performance stood out in the coaches rating system.

"He did an outstanding job. He graded out at an 88 percent which is extremely high for an offensive lineman."

Farmington (4-0, 1-0 5A West) was penalized on 3-of-the-next-5 plays following the turnover with Harrison (3-1, 0-1 5A West) leading 35-10 and yet ignored those distractions and the game changed as Boudrey and the Cardinal offensive unit set its face towards the far end zone.

Sophomore quarterback Cameron Vanzant (6-0, 165) completed passes of 30 yards to Hunter Reaves and three yards to Lawson DeVault, then hit Peyton Funk on a 64-yard touchdown toss with one second left in the third quarter which concluded with the Goblins ahead 35-17.

Farmington forced Harrison into a punting situation on its next series and Marcus Clevenger recorded his second blocked punt of the contest, an exploit that factored prominently into the Cardinal comeback.

Eldridge and the Cardinal staff had worked on that and Clevenger almost got a block at Springdale on Sept. 10. Coaches thought he might succeed at Harrison and the block proved timely with the fourth quarter clock down to 9:16.

"It was a great opportunity to get one at least and he was able to get two," Eldridge said.

Two plays later Vanzant sold a fake handoff and connected with Justin Logue for an 11-yard touchdown drawing the Redbirds within 35-24 with 8:31 showing.

Farmington's defense put Harrison into fourth-and-33 and the Goblins punted out of the shadow of their own end zone. The Cardinals couldn't sustain a scoring drive and turned the ball over on downs at their own 46, but the defense once more rose to the occasion.

Braden Bullington penetrated the Goblin backfield and did more than merely disrupt the play. He punched the ball out and linebacker Zach Ralson returned the fumble 42 yards for a defensive touchdown.

"That was Zach Ralston's second scoop and score this year," Eldridge said.

"They ran their counter option for a second time. If he makes the pitch they're probably going to go for big yards. We were able to get it out of there and get it on the ground. Zach Ralston did a great job of picking it up and running it back for a touchdown," Eldridge said.

A 2-point conversion pass fell incomplete leaving the Cardinals five points behind, 35-30, with 4:23 left.

Harrison picked up two first downs but couldn't run out the clock losing the ball when Farmington defensive tackle David Stettmeier forced a fumble.

With 1:39 available Farmington took over inside Goblin territory at the 46.

Boudrey, whose cousins Logan and Spencer Boudrey each made a name for themselves in the Cardinal football program, aims to carry on both the family and Cardinal tradition.

"I think it's just the feel of generations playing on the same field and just a whole bunch of people who stand behind you as a community," Boudrey said.

With him and the offensive line providing protection, Vanzant picked apart the Goblin defense.

Harrison talked a bluestreak for 46:56, but the Goblins suddenly fell silent when Vanzant hit Logue with a go-ahead touchdown to win 36-35 Friday.

Two plays before the 9-yard game-winning touchdown that came with 1:04 left in the game a Harrison defensive back deflected a pass, bringing up third-and-10, and he let the Cardinals know about it.

But the Goblins weren't laughing when Vanzant came back with a 37-yard completion to Funk, setting up first-and-goal from Harrison's nine. The guys in the blue jerseys hung their heads in disbelief when Vanzant delivered a touchdown pass to Logue at the goal line. Logue took a hit as the ball arrived but held on as momentum carried him into the end zone.

Eldridge applauded both Vanzant's disposition and execution on the field.

"He ran our offense and distributed the football. He did what our coaches asked him to do. He just does an outstanding job. That was huge, just him being able to see the field. He plays with a very even keel nature throughout the game which helped us win the game," Eldridge said.

Elsik appeared to break the plane with the ball in his possession on the ensuing conversion attempt but was ruled down short of the goal line, leaving Farmington with a 36-35 lead.

That call wrapped up an extensive reel of controversial penalty footage beginning with a holding call against the Cardinals on the first play from scrimmage to an "illegal block below the waist" on an extra-point kick that forced Cardinal kicker Luis Zavala to boot the equivalent of a 35-yard field goal following Farmington's first touchdown on a Gabe Burfitt 3-yard reception.

Eldridge mentioned several noteworthy defensive performances, citing Bullington, who penetrated the backfield and poked the ball out on a defensive scoring play, David Stettmeier, whom he said dominated on the defensive line and also forced a fumble, Dawson Triplett, also on the defensive front, Wells at defensive back, linebacker Andrew Disheroon, and cornerback Walker McCumber whose interception ended Harrison's last possession and sealed the win.

This week Farmington celebrates Homecoming with a pep rally at 9:30 a.m. Friday. The Homecoming ceremony will begin at 6:30 p.m. at Cardinal Stadium followed by the kickoff at 7 p.m. against Vilonia.

"We want to make sure we treat every game the same and make sure we prepare for every game the same way," Eldridge said. "Vilonia is a good football team. We've got to have a great week of preparation."

FARMINGTON 36, HARRISON 35

Farmington^--^7^3^7^19^--^36

Harrison^--^21^14^0^0^--^35

First Quarter

Harrison -- Goblin 14-yard pass from Logan Plumlee (Brock Bardwell kick), 9:37.

Harrison -- Dylan Block 50-yard pass from Logan Plumlee (Brock Bardwell kick), 5:17.

Farmington -- Gabe Burfitt 3-yard pass from Cameron Vanzant (Luis Zavala kick), 3:44.

Harrison -- Brodey Gilliam 23-yard pass from Logan Plumlee (Brock Bardwell kick), 0:01.

Second Quarter

Harrison -- Dylan Block 58-yard pass from Logan Plumlee (Brock Bardwell kick), 7:12.

Farmington -- Luis Zavala 23-yard field goal, 2:50.

Harrison -- Cy Madden 36-yard pass from Logan Plumlee (Brock Bardwell kick), 0:48.

Third Quarter

Farmington -- Peyton Funk 64-yard pass from Cameron Vanzant (Luis Zavala kick), 0:01.

Fourth Quarter

Farmington -- Justin Logue 11-yard pass from Cameron Vanzant (Luis Zavala kick), 8:31.

Farmington -- Zach Ralston 56-yard fumble return (pass failed), 4:23.

Farmington -- Justin Logue 10-yard pass from Cameron Vanzant (run failed), 1:04.

TEAM STATISTICS

Farmington^Harrison

Total plays^60^80

First downs^14^23

Total offense^429^419

Rushes-yards^18-118^49-130

Passing yards^311^289

Rush average^6.6^2.7

Comp-Att-Yds^TD^Int^21-36-311-4-1^14-23-289-5-2

Punts-Avg.^2-44.0^3-46.0

Penalties-Yds^11-106^6-45

Turnovers^3^6

Fumbles lost^2^5

Third-down conversion^4-10^11-16

Fourth-down conversion^0-3^0-2

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING -- Farmington, Caden Elsik 9-84, Kanye Taylor 2-26, Myles Harvey 4-17, Cameron Vanzant 3-(-9). Totals 18-118. Harrison, 49-130.

PASSING -- Farmington, Cameron Vanzant 20-35-263-4-1, Caden Elsik 1-1-48-0-0. Harrison, Logan Plumlee 14-23-289-5-1.

RECEIVING -- Farmington, Lawson DeVault 7-39, Justin Logue 6-64, Peyton Funk 4-155, Hunter Reaves 1-29, Tate Pickens 1-18, Gabe Burfitt 1-3, Caden Elsik 1-3. Totals 21-311. Harrison, 14-289.

Caden Elsik

Chase Brown

J.R. Eldridge

Jackson Boudrey

MARK HUMPHREY ENTERPRISE-LEADER/Farmington senior Jackson Boudrey (6-2, 255) starts at left tackle and provides leadership for the offensive line.